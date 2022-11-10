” A disproportionate reaction ”. This is how Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani defined the French response to the management of the Ocean Viking by the Italian authorities. Speaking to journalists in Amsterdam on the sidelines of President Sergio Mattarella’s visit, Tajani said he believed “that a disproportionate reaction has come from France”.

The owner of the Farnesina then added that “there are people who want to come to Italy. We are ready to treat them but not everyone can come to Italy. Not much has been done on redistribution so we need to find solutions with determination. The controversies are useless. a lot, but a solution must be found in Africa “.

France has announced that it will “exceptionally” welcome the Ocean Viking ship of the NGO Sos Mediterranee with 234 migrants on board which will arrive in Toulon tomorrow, after being rejected by Italy, as announced by the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald. Darmarin, who stigmatized Italy’s “incomprehensible choice”.

Faced with this “unacceptable behavior”, France has suspended “all the redistributions of the 3,500 refugees for the benefit of Italy and calls on all the other participants in the European mechanism, especially Germany, to do the same”, said the French Minister of the Interior announcing discussions at the European level.

“France will organize in the next few days, with the European Commission, and with Germany, a meeting that will define – in full respect of international law – a framework that will allow us to draw the consequences of the Italian attitude, to better regulate relief actions. at sea by NGO ships in the Mediterranean “.