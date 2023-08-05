A report released by the European bloc’s observatory recorded a daily average of 20.96°C on Sunday (30.Jul)

Ocean surface temperatures reached the highest level in history on Sunday (July 30), according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (in Portuguese, European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts), linked to the EU (European Union). It reached 20.96°C. The previous record had been set in 2016 – when it was 20.95ºC.

“The ocean serves as a vital climate regulator, playing a critical role in mitigating the impact of human activities on the environment. It is responsible for absorbing approximately 90% of the excess heat produced by human activities.says the text.

For researchers, excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases, mainly those derived from the burning of oil, gas and coal, progressively accumulate in the Earth’s atmosphere.

“March should be when the oceans globally are warmest, not August or September. The fact that we’ve seen the record now makes me nervous about how much warmer the ocean could get between now and next March.”said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus.

The center also said that the global average sea temperature has risen by 0.6°C over the past 40 years. The average from 2018 to 2023 is already 0.2ºC above the average recorded from 1991 to 2020.