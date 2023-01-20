Alicante – Route to Cape Verde. Team Genova and the other five VO65 boats, engaged in the first stage of “The Ocean Race” together with the Imoca 60, are arriving in Mindelo (Cape Verde) after six days of navigation. The arrival of the VO65s is expected this afternoon, preceded by a few hours by the Imocas. The last boat to enter the Atlantic was Viva Mexico which resumed racing with a different mainsail after irreparably damaging the original one.

Team Genova is currently 4th ahead of Ambersail 2 and Viva Mexico and behind Mirpuri Foundation, Team Jajo and WindWhisper who leads the race. The Italian-Austrian boat, “helmed” by skipper Gerwin Jansen, with the blue sailors Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva on board, has an advantage of a few tens of miles over the Lithuanian Ambersail 2.

«They had a quiet start – explains Chicco Isenburg, a former Azzurra sailor who is part of the Ocean Race Genova team – then before Gibraltar the weather conditions worsened with winds of up to 47 knots. There was a moment when Team Genova was second, but after Gibraltar they took the option of staying closer to the coast and this choice didn’t pay off».

Isenburg is optimistic for the continuation of the race which will arrive in Genoa in June: «When I arrived, the design of a boat was still a dream. Now we will try to make all the necessary improvements, starting with the new sails. The second stage from Aarhus to The Hague will be a fast race because the wind never fails in those areas, while entering the Mediterranean, tactics will count a lot. We hope to get on the podium».

Meanwhile, it is already time for Alicante to take stock: the Ocean Live Park set up in the “Puerto de Salida” totaled the record number of 303,000 visitors with a daily average of 35,000 visits, the highest figure in the 5 previous editions. The Generalitat Valenciana estimated that 170,000 people watched the start of the regatta from different parts of the city on Sunday.