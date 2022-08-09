Genoa – Five months to go to “The Ocean Race“, the most famous and toughest crewed round-the-world regatta that will arrive for the first historic time in Italy at the end of June 2023 after 6 months of navigation, about 32,000 miles in the most difficult and remote waters of the planet.

The regatta will also have the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers officially arrived in recent days. “Challenges are the soul of sport and when they are hard and extreme they make the challenge more exciting,” he said Valentina Vezzali, Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers with responsibility for sport – This marathon is an event that has 50 years of life and is renewed every time. The Ocean Race, which makes a stop in Italy for the first time and concludes the 2023 edition in Genoa, gives credit to the history of this city which will also be the European capital of sport in 2024 “.

“The Ocean Race is a historic event for the city of Genoa and an important event on the national scene in 2023 – said the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – A sporting event of great value followed with great interest worldwide. We are honored that the Government has recognized the importance of what we are organizing and that will ideally see Genoa as the world capital of sailing. These will be days of great ferment for our city that will have the eyes of the sailing world focused on itself and ready to host tens of thousands of enthusiasts, sportsmen and onlookers: an opportunity not to be missed on which Genoa will measure its ambition as a capable city to attract and host international events “.