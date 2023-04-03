Genoa – At the end of the longest stage in the history of The Ocean Race, Team Malizia crossed the finish line off the Ocean Live Park in Itajaí at 5:20 on Sunday morning (UTC Greenwich Mean Time). The German boat of skipper Boris Hermann wins the third stage and scores 5 points at the end of 35 days of racing and after 14,714 miles of intense and close navigation. Second place went to Team Holcim Prb 5 hours and 36 minutes late. In these hours 11th Hour Racing and Biotherm are about to arrive, to complete an incredible stage, the longest and hardest in history of this competition.

Ocean Race, the arrival of Team Malizia in Itajaì



At the start of the stage, immediately after departing Cape Town, it seemed unlikely that Team Malizia would be in command of the fleet upon arrival. Within days of departing Cape Town, the team discovered a serious problem with the top mast and had to devote nearly two full days to complicated repairs at sea, with uncertain outcome. Meanwhile, Team Holcim Prb had managed to leave the rest of the fleet behind and was nearly 600 miles and a weather system ahead. The makeshift mast top braceaboard Malizia, was successful and the chase began.

At the scoring gate of the third stage, Malizia had reduced the gap from Holcim Prb to less than 200 miles, crossing the virtual line in second place and collecting 4 points (against the Swiss boat’s 5). As the fleet steamed south of New Zealand and into the southern regions of the Pacific Ocean, the outriders found themselves locked within a 10-mile radius, exchanging command with one another as they proceeded along the fleet’s exclusion zone. ice. During one of the worst moments of the stage, with Team Malizia tossed by a violent sea, Rosalin Kuiper was thrown from her bunk and suffered a head injury. To stabilize and recover Rosie, the crew was subjected to an even greater workload, with watch duty reduced to three for the remainder of the leg.

One day off Cape Horn, Team Malizia had a lead of less than 30 miles, and led the fleet around the famous cape, winning the Roaring Forties Trophy. The final phase towards Itajaì it was hard fought. Team Holcim Prb and Team Malizia sailed close to each other, battling it out all along the South American coast.

The penultimate night, Friday, was one of the worst of the stage, with gusts at 50 knots that hit the coast and made the sea almost impossible. Boris Herrmann and his crew on Team Malizia coped with the conditions with great skill and at dawn they found themselves with a 60-mile lead after Holcim Prb had suffered some damage in the night. On the final day and night at sea, Team Malizia sailed fast and confident towards the finish line, extending its lead to more than 80 miles and taking a historic victory.

“It’s a dream come true to be here in first place. It was a very long fight, right up to the end, and I’m very proud of this team. It’s an incredible feeling,” declared Will Harris hotly.

With the arrival of the boats Ocean Live Park comes alive in the Brazilian city. Despite the night time, many wanted to celebrate the arrival of Team Malizia. From here until 23 April, the Brazilian village will be enlivened by many activities and initiatives and Genoa will, as always, be the protagonist thanks to its Pavilion and a rich program of meetings.

The Municipality of Genoa has planned a series of events thanks to the collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Santa Caterina. There are meetings scheduled at the local University and an “Italian Day” at the Pavilion in Genoa where culture, economy and the university of the Ligurian capital will be protagonists.