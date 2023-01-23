Genoa – Last to arrive on the starting line and immediately on the podium at the end of the first stage of The Ocean Race. That of Aor Team Genova can undoubtedly be defined as a great undertaking. The Italian-Austrian boat whose refit was carried out in the Genoese shipyards of Sangiorgio Marine, he dissolved the reserves and announced his participation in the most fascinating round-the-world regatta only on December 30th. Only time to lower the beautiful black hull with the flag of Genoa into the water and … off to Alicante for the big start.

Ocean Race, in full sail aboard Aor Team Genova



The support of the City of Genoa was decisive, underlines Gerwin Jansen, skipper of the Austrian project that was adopted by Genoa. Iren, Sangiorgio Marine, the Italian Navy and the Italian Sailing Federation have boarded the Austria Ocean Racing Team Genova. The relationship between the Austrian boat and Genoa has been tightening more and more in the last couple of years. The spark struck in 2021, when the young crew had thrilled in The Ocean Race Europe with a noteworthy comeback and a last-minute overtaking against the Lithuanians of Ambersail-2 at the finish of the Lorient-Cascais stage, doing well then also in the Cascais-Alicante and Alicante-Genoa regattas.

Today Aor Team Genova, with two Italian sailors on board, Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva, enjoys third place after 1,900 miles lived in extreme conditions. The Austrian and Italian flagged boat, helmed by Dutch skipper Gerewin Jansen, finished Leg 1 from Alicante to Cape Verde in 6 days 19 hours 13 minutes 14 seconds. The victory among the VO65s went to the Poles of WindWhisper who had already won the In-Port Race of Alicante. Behind them were the Dutch Team Jajo. Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team has announced its withdrawal after missing a race course mark in the Strait of Gibraltar. Team Genova thus finished third in the port of Mindelo keeping the advantage over Ambersail 2. Viva Mexico, very detached after the stop in Almeria to replace the mainsail, is about 600 miles from the finish. Among the IMOCAs the Swiss team Holcim-PRB led by the French skipper Kevin Escoffier preceded in Mindelo the US boat 11th Hour Racing Team, with Francesca Clapcich on board, and Team Malizia. Fourth place for Biotherm and fifth for Guyot.

It was an intense and demanding first leg: from strong headwinds in the Mediterranean to fast downwind conditions in the Atlantic, to tactical options in the vicinity of the Canary Islands. “Everything I’ve brought is wet, or wetter. Nothing dry by now, but we enjoyed it“, says Cecilia Zorzi, Italian sailor on board AOR Team Genova. “We overcame various difficulties – adds Alberto Riva – and coped with the breakage of two sails. We were in the race until the end and the third place finish is really a great result”.

Together with the two blue sailors and the skipper Jansenthe undertaking was signed by the brothers Konstantin and Oliver Kobale, founders of the Austrian project, Michiel Goegebeur, Anna Luschan, Jolbert Van Dijk, Deborah Blair, Ruaridh Wright, Daniel Gaw and Stefan Leitner, precious onboard reporter who through videos and photos gave emotions to all those who day after day have followed the journey of the “reborn” hull online in Genoa.

“We experienced this first regatta in a very good mood,” Dutch skipper Gerwin Jansen points out. “The last two days have been champagne sailing. There was enough wind and sea to go fast with the fractional Code Zero. Maximum speed of 32 knots and plenty of water on deck. Few slept. No one wanted to miss the navigation”. Third place is a reward for the tenacity with which the team overcame any adversity. “It was a road paved with obstacles,” admits Gerwin Jansen. “Surrendering was not an option and through the ambitious efforts of each crew member, the obstacles became tests of courage.

We arrived in Alicante at the last minute, and when we moored our boat at Ocean Live Park it was clear it wasn’t ready yet. We worked hard. The performances at the Pro-Am and the In-Port Race didn’t give us much hope. This, however – continues Jansen – did not dampen our positive attitude and our determination to participate in the race. We always had the race in mind, we gave everything and we were always passionate about what we were doing. In Genoa the whole team met to prepare the boat for the race. We persevered because we firmly believed in the success of the project. The city of Genoa is used to believing in the impossible and knows what is feasible when you work with enthusiasm. Genoa and its partners have given us a new push. During the first 1,000 miles, we proved that we could sail fast even with old sails. The more challenging the sail, the higher we were likely to be. We exited the Strait of Gibraltar in third place. Sailing prowess, extra crew mile, and a never-sleeping navigator make up for this disadvantage. The drive that has brought our team to success cannot be measured in numbers. We are officially in The Ocean Race family thanks to our dedication and hard work. We probably worked harder than the other teams to get this honour, but we came to stay and bring the name of Austrian Ocean Racing Team Genova to the top”.

VO65 will now return to Europe, waiting to take part in the regattas from Aahrus and The Hague with the “Grand Finale” in Genoa. For the Imocas, on the other hand, a short and demanding break. The sailors will have to carry out repairs without the assistance of the shore teams during this Cape Verde stopover. The regatta will resume in a few days, with the departure of the second leg to Cape Town, South Africa, scheduled for Wednesday 25 January in the afternoon.