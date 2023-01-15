Genoa – Departs tomorrow 15 January from Alicante, Spain, the 14th edition of the Ocean Race, the round-the-world sailing crew in stages reserved for the first time to two classes of boats: VO65 and IMOCA60. There are 11 teams in the race ready to launch the challenge to the oceans. Among these in the class VO65 also Team Genova Italian-Austrian boat with the George’s crossor on the hull. On board there will be two Italians, Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva interpreters of a new movement of young sailors. Blue presence also on the Imoca 60 11 Hour Team, a flying US boat thanks to the latest generation foils.

Ocean Race, the Mayor of Genoa to Alicante for departure



Representing Italy, with the role of trimmer, regulator, is Trieste Francesca Clapcich, Olympian in the 49′ class with Giulia Conti in Rio 2016, and already with a trip around the world under her belt.

The ‘Ocean Race’, the most important sailing regatta around the world, will come to an end this year for the first time in Italy, in Genoa, in June 2023 and Italy will be represented by ‘Team Genoa’. The mayor and the ambassador will attend tomorrow, January 15, at the start of the regatta.

After 7 stages and 32,000 miles around the globe, the Ocean Race will arrive for the first time in the Mediterranean, in Genoa, the city of the Grand Finale, in June.

I VO65 they will participate in the 1st, 6th and 7th stages, while the Imoca 60s will participate in all fractions.

The first stage which will leave on Sunday 15 January from Alicante will arrive at Cape Verde Islands after 1900 miles of navigation. RaiSport will follow the entire event during the 6 months of the regatta with live broadcasts, services and specials. For fans it will be possible to follow the departure live from Alicante by tuning in on Rai networks with the transmission edited and conducted by Giulio Guazzini, historic sailing commentator.

The direct will be broadcast tomorrow Sunday 15 January from 13.50 to 17.15 entirely on RaiPlay with windows on Raisport +HD and from 16.00 to 16.30 on Raidue in the sports broadcast Dribbling. During the live broadcast, the voices of the protagonists collected in Alicante before departure and in the studio in Rome, at Saxa Rubra with Giulio Guazzini the president of the Italian Sailing Federation Francesco Hector as well as an always live connection with Genoa, city of the lantern, finish line of the Ocean Race, where a public of enthusiasts will be set up in the Old Port big screen.

In fact, Genoa greets the departure of The Ocean Race crews tomorrow afternoon 15 January at the Porto Antico. Already from 12 the entertainment will begin with the stage of the World Championship of mortar pesto and tastings, while from 2.30 pm music and hip hop performances.

The public will also be involved in the drawing of a special seat on board the Team Genova during the Pro-Am regattas which will be held on the occasion of Genoa The Grand Finale. On the screen set up in front of San Giorgio Palace live images of the double start will flow (at 2 pm the VO65s start including Team Genova and at 4 pm the Imoca class), but also video contributions arriving from Alicante, where it is set up the Pavilion of Genoa which hosts numerous events and activities.

The Genoese will thus be able to get to know the sailors who will compete below the ensign of the flag of St. George (two Italians, Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva), but also to see the most curious images arriving from the Ocean Live Park set up in Spain. A village that will go around the world before the Grand Finale which will be held in Genoa from 24 June to 2 July in the Waterfront di Levante.

Ocean Race, interview with the Italian ambassador in Spain Riccardo Guariglia





Meanwhile, theambassador of Italy in Spain, Riccardo Guariglia, and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, visited in Alicante the pavilion set up by the Municipality of the Ligurian capital at the Ocean Live Park it hosts a series of activities carried out thanks to also to the collaboration with the Italian diplomatic-consular offices in Spain, the ICE and Enit offices in Madrid and the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Spain.

The ‘Ocean Race’, the most important sailing regatta around the world, will come to an end this year for the first time in Italy, in Genoa, in June 2023 and Italy will be represented by ‘Team Genova’. The mayor and the ambassador will attend tomorrow, January 15, at the start of the regatta.