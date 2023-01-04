Alicante – Opens on Saturday in the port of Alicante, Spain, theOcean live park, the village for the start of the Ocean Race, the most extraordinary and toughest regatta around the world which turns 50 and will arrive in Italy for the first, historic time, with the ‘Grand Finale’ in Genoa. AND the Ligurian capital is increasingly confirming itself as the world capital of sailing and boating: will be inaugurated in Alicante the Pavilion of Genoa, a 150 square meter pavilion where visitors will be able to explore the beauties of the city and of the whole of Liguria while companies will be able to develop new business opportunities with companies from all over the world. This is a unique opportunity: Genoa will be the only city to have this visibility along the entire route.

The start of the regatta will be Sunday: at 2.00 pm the VO65s set sail. At 4.00 pm the start of the IMOCA 60.

Genoa will go around the world alongside The Ocean Race and then the world will arrive in Genoa for the “Grand Finale” of the regatta, from June 24th to July 2nd, in the new Waterfront di Levante.

Environment

Alongside The Ocean Race, Genoa is at the forefront in promoting sustainability and the protection of the seas. Thanks to the “Genoa Process” the first draft of the Charter of Ocean Rights will be written and presented to the UN after the Grand Finale next June.

Initiatives in Alicante

From 7 to 15 January, the Ocean Live Park in Alicante will offer events for adults and children in an area of ​​50 thousand square meters: concerts, entertainment, workshops, sailing tests and an area dedicated to gaming and e-sports. The Opening Ceremony is set for January 12 at 8pm and will be followed by a drone show. The public will also be able to access The Ocean Race Museum to see the history of the race.

There will also be the Race Boat Experience where the public can get a taste of life on board.

The Genoa Pavilion will be on the front line, just behind the boats in the regatta (pavilion 17). A led wall positioned in front of the structure will show the beauties of Genoa, Liguria and Italy. The walls of the pavilion will “tell” the area through iconic images: the Lanterna, the historic shops and the typical “alleyways”, the Cinque Terre, pesto but also ice cream and coffee. In short, an extraordinary showcase for Genoa and for the whole of Italy.

In the last edition there were a total of 2.5 million visitors to the villages.