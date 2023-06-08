As the first German woman, Susann Beucke wants to sail non-stop and alone around the world. In the interview she talks about the Ocean Race trip to Kiel, moments of fear on the high seas – and her goal.

Ms. Beucke, the Ocean Race starts the penultimate stage and makes a detour to the Kiel Fjord. How disappointed are you that the Holcim team didn’t nominate you again?

I would have loved to have sailed this leg, but I can understand the crew relying on Abby Ehler as a more experienced sailor. Ultimately, Holcim is still fighting for overall victory. I am very grateful to the team that I was able to be on board for a stage and gain this experience.