Genoa – The Ocean Live Park opened today in the port of Alicante, the village for the start of The Ocean Racethe most extraordinary and toughest regatta around the world which turns 50 and will arrive in Italy for the first, historic time, with the “Grand Finale” in Genoa.

Great curiosity for the Pavilion of Genoa, the pavilion of 150 square meters where visitors can explore the beauties of the city and of the whole of Liguria which already attract numerous visitors thanks to the led wall positioned in front of the structure. The walls of the pavilion “tell” the territory through iconic images while the immersive room set up by ETT allows everyone to “dive” into the emotions of the regatta and the Genoese and Ligurian excellences. An emotional connection through spectacular and rhythmic videos that immediately captivated the audience. The “Virtual Reality” viewers are also very popular, thanks to which you can explore the iconic areas of the historic center of Genoa including the squares and some buildings including Palazzo San Giorgio.

Cecilia Zorzi and Alberto Riva were among the first to visit the Genoa Pavilion. The two Italian sailors who will participate in The Ocean Race Sprint aboard “AOR Team Genova” are preparing for the first challenge. Tomorrow will be the first In-Port Race. The regatta of the VO65 fleet starts at 14:00 Italian time while the Imocas will leave at 16:00 (live on Eurosport and Discovery). On Sunday 15 January, however, there will be the departure for Mindelo, Cape Verde, with the first offshore stage of the regatta.

In-Port races earn points towards the In-Port Race Series leaderboard. Whoever wins a race receives a number of points equal to that of those present in the crew. The second gets the same number as the first minus one, and so on. The team that finishes with the most points wins the In-Port Race Series. In the event of a tie, the boat with the best result in the last match will win. The In-Port Race of Genoa on 1st July next will decide the winner of the Ocean Race if the final classification presents two or more teams tied for the top.

After tomorrow’s first In-Port in Alicante, it will be Cape Town’s turn on February 24th. Followed by the third race in Itajai on April 21st and the fourth in Rhode Island on May 20th. The last three are scheduled in Europe: Aarhus (June 4), The Hague (June 13-14) and Genoa (July 1).

No other sporting event brings its fans as close to the action as The Ocean Race and there are many ways in which you can follow the competition during the six months of the event. TheOceanRace.com and @theoceanrace social platforms are the hubs for key content, including the latest news and analysis, boat videos and photos, and a comprehensive regatta section with electronic cartography, leaderboards and scoreboard.

Each stage start and finish will be broadcast live on Discovery and Eurosport channels, including Eurosport.com. Every day at 12:00 UTC, during the offshore stages, a two-minute newscast covering the previous 24 hours of the race will be broadcast on theoceanrace.com (also on social media). Highlights of leg starts, finishes and in port racing will be published on The Ocean Race social platforms and website, as well as Eurosport social channels, as soon as they become available.

The Opening Ceremony of The Ocean Race is set for January 12 at 8pm and will be followed followed by a drone show. In the Pavilion of Genoa the program of events is intense with the Italian Day scheduled for Friday 13. In collaboration with ICE, the Municipality of Genoa promotes a series of meetings dedicated to inventiveness, entrepreneurship and tourism, always with a aimed at sustainability, sport and the blue economy. Culture is also in the foreground thanks to the event “Discovering Genoa: Culture, Art and Tradition as an engine of transformation of the city”.

Space on Saturday 14 at the World Pesto Championship but also at the official presentation of the “AOR Team Genova” crew, the VO65 boat born from the partnership between Austrian Ocean Racing and some Genoese and Italian excellences such as Iren, Sangiorgio Marine, the Italian Navy and the Italian Sailing Federation.