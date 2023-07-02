Genoa – The last day of the Grand Finale of The Ocean Race ended with the Genoa Dance Parade, the volunteer party and the presentation of the new Genoa shirt which attracted many rossoblù fans. It opened with the third edition of “Let’s run for women, girls and boys”, the event promoted by the Centro per Non Subire Violenza association to celebrate its 40th year of life at the service of women who suffer violence and have need help. A race between the Ocean Live Park and Piazza Rossetti, passing through Boccadasse, in the presence of women of various nationalities, men and many girls and boys, all together for support women victims of violence and help them recover their freedom, autonomy and dignity.

A moment of the procession

The protest of Extinction Rebellion activists

This afternoon, as the Dance Parade passed under the Monumental Bridge of Genoa, some Extinction Rebellion activists lowered a large banner with the words “Estinzione powered by ENI”, to denounce the false narrative of the main sponsor of the event: ENI. “As a citizen, I cannot remain indifferent to yet another injustice – declares Chiara -. ENI continues to invest in oil and gas extraction, but by sponsoring events such as the Dance Parade it presents itself as a green company, attentive to the environment”.