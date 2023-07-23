Ocean Globe Race | Tapio Lehtinen’s boat crew preparing for the competition had a bad luck: the main mast broke

According to the update, everyone on the boat is safe and the boat is safe. The mast break occurred on the southeast side of Portland Bill.

In September preparing for the Ocean Globe Race that is about to begin Tapio Lehtinen the boat crew had bad luck on Saturday. Lehtinen says on his Facebook pagethat the Galiana ship’s mainmast broke at the bottom spars.

The incident happened when the boat crew participated in the Fastnet Race.

According to the update, everyone on the boat is safe and the boat is safe. The boat association has informed the coast guard.

The mast break occurred on the southeast side of Portland Bill.

“We are now drifting towards Needles and waiting for daylight to get back to Gosport,” the update reads.

Two thirds of the crew were resting at the time of writing the update.

Ocean Globe Race is a round-the-world sailing competition lasting approximately eight months, in which a full 12-member crew participates. Modern aids are not used in the competition.

The distance of the competition is about 27,000 nautical miles and the route goes around the big peninsulas of the three southern continents. The sailing is expected to end in Southampton in April 2024.

Lehtinen competed in the solo sailing competition Golden Globe Race last fall, but had to stop because of a shipwreck.

Correction 23.7. 11:41 a.m.: The mast broke at the lower but not the upper stays.