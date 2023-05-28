There has been great frustration within the police about the fact that blocking the A12 in The Hague remains without criminal consequences. The Public Prosecution Service has decided not to prosecute the more than 1500 detained climate activists because of the ‘peaceful nature’ of the demonstration. “Then we don’t have to show up next time,” says a police officer cynically.

