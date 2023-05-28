1587 arrestsThere has been great frustration within the police about the fact that blocking the A12 in The Hague remains without criminal consequences. The Public Prosecution Service has decided not to prosecute the nearly 1600 detained climate activists because of the ‘peaceful nature’ of the demonstration. “Then we don’t have to show up next time,” says a police officer cynically.

At the seventh blockade of Extinction Rebellion (XR), 1587 climate activists were arrested on Saturday. Never before have so many people been arrested at a blockade on the A12 of the climate action group. Most of the demonstrators have been released and are not being prosecuted. Many officers who were on the scene find this incomprehensible, says Jan Struijs, chairman of the Dutch Police Association. “The great commitment of police officers to the illegal demonstration of XR and the massive failure to prosecute demonstrators who did not want to leave, raises many questions among police officers. We must ensure that equality before the law is not compromised; why is one demonstration prosecuted but not another.”



Poll It is right that the Public Prosecution Service does not prosecute the detained climate activists Agree (10%)

Disagree (88%)

I don’t know (2%)

“What does this do to motivation?”

At the same time, according to the chairman of the police union, the Public Prosecution Service should look at the criminal behavior, and not the reason for which the demonstrators are on the A12. “With so many arrests you always run risks,” acknowledges Struijs. But: ,,If the vast majority are subsequently dismissed, that affects your motivation. Especially since it takes up a lot of valuable time and there is so much more to do on important police work.”

According to the ACP police union, many officers were deployed on Saturday who normally had a day off. ‘What does this do to the motivation of police officers?’, spokesman Maarten Brink wondered. ‘Many police were deployed on days off, other work was left behind, base teams had difficulty completing shifts. And then you maintain public order and the Public Prosecution Service is done with this motivation. I am extremely amazed!’

Most of these demonstrators are peaceful. In that case we would not demand high penalties Spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service

Mayor Jan van Zanen emphasizes that the action again required an ‘enormous police capacity’, ‘which could not be deployed elsewhere in the country. I have great appreciation for our policemen who came from all over the country to end the blockade.’ Van Zanen says about the non-prosecution of the demonstrators: ‘I intervened right from the start. That is a clear statement. The criminal prosecution is up to the Public Prosecution Service.’ See also Eduardo criticizes journalist who spoke of “setting fire” on Bolsonaro

Text continues below this tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

“Why sweat?”

According to the Public Prosecution Service, hundreds of demonstrators present were guilty of a criminal offense, namely the violation of the Public Manifestations Act. “But that is a minor offense,” explains a spokesman. “We now have the experience that most of these demonstrators are otherwise peaceful. In those cases we would not demand high penalties. Nor is it expected that the judge would impose a sentence.’

In that respect, conducting hundreds of cases is disproportionate to what it will yield, the OM thinks. According to the officer, the arrest of the demonstrators has ‘achieved the most important goal’: ending the highway blockade.

The vast majority of the 1,450 people arrested during the last blockades in January and March are also not being prosecuted. ‘Once they were in place, these blockades in January and March no longer posed a threat to road safety, because the police were able to take ad hoc measures.’

Due to the sunny weather, the activists on A12 seemed to enjoy the shower (video):

Police officers can do nothing with this story. “Why would you work up a sweat if the Public Prosecution Service then says that they will not prosecute,” sighs Xander Simonis, chairman of the ANPV police union. “Maybe as a police you should let the demonstrators sit comfortably, glued or not. Matter of choices.” The same cynicism can be detected in Koen Simmers, chief executive at the NPB. “Great, saves a lot of capacity and we don’t have to show up next time,” the agent tweets. ‘Nor at other demonstrations, (shop) thefts of a few foodstuffs, stationary vehicles and tractors or a bbq on the (fast) road. It’s just a minor fact anyway.’

Enforcing a demonstration of this size takes a lot of time and energy, the unions say. ‘Be aware: it will be over an hour before a colleague has drawn up an arrest report’, says Jack Heyman, chairman of ACP Limburg. According to him, countless officers had to come to the A12 from ‘all corners of the country’ to help. See also Security policy The SDP is due to decide on its NATO position on 14 May

Text continues below this tweet



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

license

The VVD and PVV are also not happy about it. There is talk of class justice. Extinction Rebellion has a license to occupy highways with impunity. Long live the rule of law’, tweets Lilian Helder (PVV) cynically. Member of Parliament Ingrid Michon (VVD) wants clarification from the Public Prosecution Service because a public prosecutor would have thanked the demonstrators for their commitment to the climate, actor Sieger Sloot reports on Twitter. However, it turns out to be an auxiliary officer who came to the scene on behalf of the police.

The VVD will address its own minister Dilan Yesilgoz (Security & Justice) about the so-called ‘triggering attitude’ of the Public Prosecution Service, says Member of Parliament Ingrid Michon. “Whatever the purpose, lawbreakers must be prosecuted.”

Prosecution or not: the police are not about that at all, says lawyer Jan Vlug. “The police are there for public order and must do what they say. Point.” In a country where ‘thousands of criminal cases’ are not handled due to a lack of capacity, the decision of the Public Prosecution Service is ‘completely logical’, says Vlug. “Freedom of expression is what matters to me. It is total nonsense to pour boiling water over all those people who are standing there for charity, in a proverbial sense.”

Possible prosecution

Although the Public Prosecution Service will not prosecute most detained activists, the mayor of The Hague emphasizes that the right to demonstrate is not the same as the right to break the law. Van Zanen states in a written statement on the website of the municipality that – after warnings – he immediately ordered the deployment of the water throwers at the start of the blockade and had the activists removed from the A12/Utrechtsebaan. “As mayor, I cannot tolerate large numbers of activists indefinitely blocking a (highway) road in order to exert coercion. With this they aim for violations of the law and as many arrests as possible.”

According to the police, forty people have been arrested for other criminal offenses. They may be prosecuted for this, that decision has not yet been made. These activists have been arrested for, for example, graffiti or insult. One of them had bitten a police officer. See also Is Putin trapping Ukraine?

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.