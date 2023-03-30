Occupied houses, the grip of the right: very heavy penalties

The government decided to declare war to who illegally occupy the homes. The executive Melons wants to get the new one approved quickly reformwhich effectively introduces into the penal code a new crime. The premier – reads the Messaggero – had said it clearly: “This government intends to declare war on the abusive occupations“. And here is how the battle lands in parliament. Where a license plate law proposal has just arrived Brothers of Italythe first signature of the Melonian group leader in Montecitorio Tommaso Photos. Objective: to make life harder for those who illegally occupy a property. And put a stop to a practice that, only a Romesubtracts from the legitimate owners or assignees over 7,000 homes, largely of public construction or owned by social security institutions. “A change of pace – explains Foti – the right to property it goes protected“.

Here – continues the Messenger – what the new law under discussion in the Justice Commission. Until 9 years in prison it’s a sanction which can reach 25 thousand euros. With the obligation for the judicial authority of intervene “within 48 hours» from the complaint. And the exemption, for injured owners, from Imu payment. In fact, this is a new crime that would be included in the Penal Code (article 634), to punish the “robbery or violent disturbance of the possession or possession of immovable property”. In short, the standard aims at hit precisely the occupations. Against which, to date, there is no specific crime: to combat them, the article that affects the “invasion Of lands or buildings”. But things, as they stand, are not working, complain the proponents of the new standard, which has a good chance of being approved: the majority on this issue is compact.

