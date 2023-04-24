Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Ukraine wants to recapture Russian occupation areas – with the help of eight new assault brigades. Thousands are campaigning for the counteroffensive.

Kiev – Ukraine wants to take back its country – whatever the cost. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a TV address on Friday (April 21). “We are also actively preparing new brigades and units that will prove themselves at the front,” Zelenskyy said combatively. The main task is the “liberation of our territories, bringing back our earth and our people from Russian captivity.”

The news agency reports that eight new assault brigades have been set up for the planned counter-offensive Reuters They would also be called “Burewiy” in Ukraine. The combat units are currently training in the forests near Kiev or in secret training centers, according to reports from France24 and Reuters. The striking titles of the new brigades are intended to reflect their fighting power: They are called “Hurricane”, “Spartan”, “Border of Steel” or “Rage”.

Assault Brigades of Ukraine: More than 23,000 recruits reported for counteroffensive

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced the creation of new armed units for the Ukraine war France24 already announced in February. The ministry has since been recruiting volunteers to join them. More than 23,000 Ukrainians have already answered the call.

The declared goal of the new assault brigades is clearly formulated on the army’s recruitment website: “It’s time to give back what belongs to us,” it said. In an online advertisement, Vladimir Putin’s address also said: “Occupiers, there’s a storm coming!” was taken from us.”

Assault brigades are to be used in counter-offensives – timing top secret

The storm units of the Ukrainian army are not yet deployed – it could be loud in about a month Reuters but be ready. Special forces are currently still being trained abroad. At the front, the new units will then fight side by side with the regular army, supported by modern main battle tanks from the West and thousands of fresh recruits.

Counteroffensive by Ukraine complicated by weather

The persistently wet winter makes it difficult nv however, the counter-offensive of the Ukrainians. An advance is very difficult due to the current ground conditions. The timing of the offensive will be kept top secret, as will the front line from which it will start. Experts would expect their start at the beginning of May at the earliest. But one thing is certain: the entire population is looking forward to the counter-offensive against the Russian occupation with excitement and concern. (smu with material from dpa)