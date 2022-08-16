Occupational pensions | The investment celebrations of occupational pension companies turned into losses of billions – the pension assets managed by Ilmarinen decreased by 3.8 billion euros

“If the earnings forecasts are correct, the stock market will no longer be expensive,” says Mikko Mursula, vice president responsible for investments.

Finns last year’s investment celebrations of the occupational pension companies managing pension assets have turned into billion losses this year. Finland’s largest occupational pension company Ilmarinen said on Tuesday that its investment result was at a loss of 6.2 percent in the first half of the year.

Even last year Ilmarinen received a 15.3 percent return on pension assets, which meant an increase in occupational pension assets of 8.1 billion euros. In the first half of 2022, the amount of pension funds managed by Ilmarinen decreased by 3.8 billion euros.

“The beginning of the year was particularly challenging. All capital classes were in the red due to the rise in interest rates and the widespread decline in the stock market”, CEO Ilmarinen Jouko Pölönen said on Tuesday at the results announcement event.

However, real estate investments were on the plus side by 2.3 percent. On the other hand, for example, the value of shares in Ilmarinen’s investment portfolio fell by 15.3 percent in six months.

Economy growth expectations have decreased due to the acceleration of inflation and the Russian war of aggression.

“There is no end to the war in sight. So how does inflation affect the business operations of companies, so it affects the results of companies. Among other things, we have been too dependent on Russian fossil fuels”, Pölönen reflected.

From the perspective of the pension system, Pölönen was worried about the low birth rate.

“International recruitment should be increased and work-based immigration processes streamlined,” Pölönen said.

Investments responsible vice president Mikko Mursula reminded on Tuesday that inflation has accelerated to record levels for decades and accelerated the tightening of monetary policy

“At the beginning of the year, the share price was also weighed down by the darkening of the macroeconomic outlook. At the end of June, share prices had already dropped significantly,” Mursula said.

Share prices have already come down by tens of percent this year. Are stocks still an expensive buy?

“If the profit forecasts are correct, then the stock market will no longer be expensive,” Mursula formulated.

Mursula according to the market as a whole has treated Ilmarinen’s type of investor well. Last year’s share return was so significant that the amount of pension assets managed by Ilmarinen is still 56.7 billion euros.

At the turn of the year, the amount of pension assets was still a good 60 billion euros.

Regarding the future, in addition to inflation, rising interest rates, China’s economic policy and the war started by Russia, Mursula is interested in the 2022 earnings reporting period.

“The companies have been amazingly successful and the growth expectations for the current year have been raised upwards. Bigger effects are now expected next year,” Mursula said.