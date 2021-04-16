Occupational pension companies The Financial Supervision Authority extends the largest employment pension company in Finland from Ilmar to several shortcomings: Risks increase, supervisor warns

Fiva, the supervisor of public employment pension funds, points out in his supervision letter that the employment pension company Ilmarinen should operate in all respects in accordance with good corporate governance. Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors considers that the company complies with good governance.

Financial supervision (Fiva) hands over Finland’s largest occupational pension company Ilmar in an exceptional supervision letter, which reviews the 12 deficiencies identified by the supervisor separately. Ilmarinen manages more than 50 billion employees’ earnings-related pension assets and the company has about 550,000 employees insured.

The Financial Supervision Authority has sent Ilmarinen a nine-page supervisory letter, according to which the problems as a whole show that there are shortcomings in the functioning of Ilmarinen’s administration.

“The shortcomings increase, firstly, the legal risk and publicity risk related to Ilmarinen’s operations and, secondly, the need to clarify matters,” the Financial Supervision Authority writes in a January control letter.

Ilmarinen says that it has corrected several flaws identified by Fiva in, among other things, its well-being at work. In its reply to Fiva, Ilmarinen also considers that it operates in accordance with good corporate governance.

“In its operations, Ilmarinen complies with the regulations in force for occupational pension companies. There are some shortcomings and room for interpretation in the regulation, so the possibility of different interpretations cannot be completely ruled out, ”Ilmarinen’s Chairman of the Board Pasi Laine and the Vice-Chairman Jarkko Eloranta however, acknowledged in their response last February.

Ilmarinen has been the subject of very critical remarks by the Financial Supervisory Authority in the past, but the latest supervisory letter lists them more. To date, the most serious remark came in December 2019, when the Financial Supervision Authority pointed out that Ilmarinen had misused the funds of the employment pension scheme for customers’ well-being at work.

Financial supervision considers, first, that Fiva has accumulated ‘a large number of surveillance observations on Ilmar in recent years’. The majority of individual findings have been finalized and some are still pending.

Fiva was told on Friday that the case was pending.

The letter is addressed directly to Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors past the executive management.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors of what the findings as a whole look like from the perspective of the Financial Supervisory Authority,” the Financial Supervision Authority writes.

Public The supervisor of earnings-related pension funds has found three types of problems in Ilmarinen as a whole.

According to Fiva, the supervision reveals “repeated needs for clarification”, which have existed in the formulation of the minutes of the Board of Directors and the releases published by Ilmarinen. After the investigation, the Financial Supervision Authority does not “necessarily” have any remarks on the actual issue.

Secondly, the Financial Supervisory Authority considers that Ilmarinen has “repeatedly tested the limit of the permitted industry and in part also exceeded it illegally”. By this statement, Fiva means, for example, that Ilmarinen has misused money from the employment pension scheme, because the occupational well-being activities provided by the company to its customers have “exceeded the limits of the quality and scope” of the regulations for employment pension insurance companies.

Third Fiva’s finding is related to transactions with Ilmarinen’s related parties.

According to the law, a related party means, among other things, a member of the supervisory board or board of directors, CEO or other senior management of an employment pension insurance company. The law applies even if the obvious purpose of the arrangement was to circumvent the provisions of the law.

According to the Financial Supervisory Authority, Ilmarinen has “repeatedly executed transactions” in which the other party is a member of Ilmarinen’s related parties. According to Fiva, the number of transactions is in conflict with the purpose of the current law insofar as the purpose of the law is to emphasize the independent status of board members of employment pension insurance companies and to support the companies’ investment decision-making and decision-making independence.

According to Fiva, its monitoring findings for 2015–2020 involve “remarkably often” related party connections.

As a whole Fiva states that related party matters have been formally handled correctly at Ilmarinen, taking into account obstacles. However, the supervisor raises the question of whether formally lawful recurring related party transactions are appropriate in an employment pension company.

“The earnings-related pension insurance company should operate in all respects in accordance with good governance and in a way that is sustainable and inspires public evaluation,” the supervisor writes.

According to Ilmarinen’s Board of Directors, the related party transactions are appropriate and will withstand public evaluation.

“In recent years, Ilmarinen has not entered into any related party transactions within the meaning of the law, ie transactions in which a related party or an entity controlled by the related party is the other party,” Ilmarinen’s President and CEO Jouko Pölönen completed on Friday by email.

Pölönen points out that Ilmarinen is a pension company owned by its customers, and the customer companies are widely represented in Ilmarinen’s administration.

“It is not appropriate for Ilmarinen not to be able to invest in these companies or enter into other transactions with these companies at all. For such situations, where the other party to the transaction is a so-called related party company, there are precise procedures by which we ensure independent decision-making, ”Pölönen writes.

Fiva In its letter of supervision, it also raises the question whether Ilmarinen, acting solely for its statutory purpose, acts in the interests of the company and all its shareholders, free from other influences. The shareholders of a mutual employment pension insurance company are customers, ie companies that have taken out insurance and more than half a million insured persons.

“The Financial Supervision Authority also does not consider activities that are contrary to the objectives of the law to be sustainable and inspiring public confidence, even if they are formally properly organized,” Fiva writes.

Ilmarinen disputes the interpretation: “Decision-making is guided by the goal of managing the investment assets covering pension liabilities productively, safely and responsibly, and there are no other factors involved in decision-making,” the Board writes in its reply to Fiva.

Ilmarisen In its reply, the Board of Directors states that it takes the findings made to it by the Financial Supervision Authority in its supervisory letter seriously.

“It is important for Ilmarinen that our operations comply with the regulations and guidelines of the industry and take into account Ilmarinen’s social role and special position as part of the implementation of social security,” the Board of Directors responds to the Financial Supervisory Authority.