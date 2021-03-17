Occupational pension companies Satu Huber, who resigned from the employment pension company Elo: “This year has been difficult”

According to Huber, the personal decision matured during the difficult year. Last year, Elo was placed under the auspices of the Financial Supervisory Authority due to the deteriorating solvency position.

Employment pension company CEO of Elo Satu Huber has resigned.

Elo’s Director of Investments has been appointed interim CEO Hanna Hiidenpalo.

Satu Huber tells HS her personal decision has matured after a difficult year.

“The decision was a difficult one, but sometimes it’s time to turn the page from your point of view. This felt like the right moment for both Elo and myself. The year has been heavy. I have two board seats and now I have time for them, ”Huber says.

Huber says he enjoys spending more time at his cottage in the archipelago now. Huber’s man suffers from degenerative MS.

62 years old Huber has worked as the President and CEO of Elo since June 2015 and before that as the President and CEO of the Lähi-Tapiola pension company since 2008. During his career, Huber has also held management positions at the State Treasury and the financial industry interest group.

Huber said To HS in more detail about his career at the end of 2019.

During Huber’s tenure as CEO, Elo has occasionally had problems with the Financial Supervisory Authority, which supervises pension companies.

Last December, Fiva appointed an outside agent to oversee Elo’s executive management and board. The solution was very exceptional and reportedly the first time that an occupational pension company has been subjected to such a heavy supervisory effort.

According to Fiva, the company’s management acted recklessly a year ago in the spring, when the value of the company’s investment assets temporarily weakened so that the company’s solvency position fell below the solvency limit for a while.

According to Fiva Elo in action there were “several problems” in the spring. They concerned the company’s basic mission and the purpose of operations, capital adequacy management and the responsibilities, tasks and roles of the company’s management, as well as the timely preparation of the company’s reorganization plan.

Huber does not comment on whether the resignation was related to problems with Fiva.