Occupational pension companies Concerns about Elo, which manages earnings-related pension funds, increased: Financial Supervision Authority is considering an agent to supervise the company’s operations

Already in the summer, the employment pension company Elo sent the supervisor a reorganization plan that met the requirements of the Financial Supervisory Authority “barely”.

Financial Supervision Concerns about Finland’s third largest employment pension company, Elo, have grown. The Financial Supervision Authority is considering appointing an agent to supervise the operations of Elo, which manages more than EUR 20 billion in pension assets.

The measure is very exceptional.

The agent is the eyes and ears of the Financial Supervisory Authority in a company whose activities are monitored by the supervisor. The company’s Board of Directors and executive management will continue as the company wishes, ie they will not be replaced by an agent.

Elo’s board has already considered Fiva’s letter of consultation, which highlights the need for an agent. The supervisor will decide separately, after consultation, whether to send the supervisor within the employment pension company.

Financial supervision was already concerned about the spring The benefits of Elo’s earnings-related pension insured, ie the adequacy of earnings-related pension funds. At the time, Fiva wanted to secure its pension assets by, among other things, demanding a reorganization plan from Elo.

The earnings-related pension institution must submit the reorganization plan to the Financial Supervisory Authority for approval without delay when the company’s solvency falls below the critical limit.

“Elo’s supervisory team has analyzed the plan and found it to meet little regulatory requirements,” the occupational pension company’s supervisors assessed in a memorandum in June.

Elo’s solvency, ie the ability to meet commitments to earnings-related pensioners, was below the solvency limit in the spring on Thursday, March 19. This happened when the solvency capital of Elo, the employment pension institution, was lower than the level required by the supervisor.

Life said in a press release on Tuesday morning that Elo’s board and management will review the consultation letter and respond to it by the October 30, 2020 deadline.

“In his reply, Elo will also comment on Fiva’s consideration in his consultation letter about a possible agent to be appointed for Elo,” Elo says in a statement.

Elo emphasizes that the company meets the solvency requirements set for employment pension insurance companies. “After falling below the one-day solvency limit in the spring, the company’s solvency has risen significantly and clearly meets the requirements,” the company emphasizes.