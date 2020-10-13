Occupational pension companies Concerns about Elo, which manages earnings-related pension funds, increased: Financial Supervision Authority is considering an agent to supervise the company’s operations

Already in the summer, the employment pension company Elo sent the supervisor a reorganization plan that met the requirements of the Financial Supervisory Authority “barely”.

Financial Supervision Concerns about Finland’s third largest employment pension company, Elo, have grown. The Financial Supervision Authority is considering appointing an agent to supervise the operations of Elo, which manages more than EUR 20 billion in pension assets.

The measure is very exceptional.

The agent is the eyes and ears of the Financial Supervisory Authority in a company whose activities are monitored by the supervisor. The company’s Board of Directors and executive management, such as the CEO, will continue in the company’s desired configuration.

Elo’s board has already considered Fiva’s letter of consultation, which highlights the need for an agent. The supervisor will decide separately, after consultation, whether to send the supervisor within the employment pension company.

Financial Supervision head of department Kaisa Forsström says the attorney acts as Fiva’s “eyes and ears and represents the Financial Supervision Authority”.

“Appointing an agent is one of our means of control. If this is the case, he will act as our representative and attend the company’s meetings on site, ”Forsström describes.

According to Forsström, the attorney “makes sure things are as they should be”. The agent can come from inside Fiva or he can be someone from outside.

“In general, an agent is appointed when, on the basis of an overall assessment, it seems that the Financial Supervision Authority needs to step closer and make sure that things are on the right side. At some point, the supervisor’s concern is that the measure is seen as necessary, ”says Forsström.

Financial supervision was already concerned about the spring The benefits of Elo’s earnings-related pension insured, ie the adequacy of earnings-related pension funds. At the time, Fiva wanted to secure its pension assets by, among other things, demanding a reorganization plan from Elo.

The earnings-related pension institution must submit the reorganization plan to the Financial Supervisory Authority for approval without delay when the company’s solvency falls below the critical limit.

“Elo’s supervisory team has analyzed the plan and found it to meet little regulatory requirements,” the occupational pension company’s supervisors assessed in a memorandum in June.

Elo’s solvency, ie the ability to meet commitments to earnings-related pensioners, was below the solvency limit in the spring on Thursday, March 19. This happened when the solvency capital of Elo, the employment pension institution, was lower than the level required by the supervisor.

Elon the reorganization plan previously sent and the agent are different things.

“A reorganization plan must be submitted when the solvency of an occupational pension company falls below the limit. When the agent judgment is reached, it is again related to the company’s operations and its entirety, ”says Forsström.

Forsström does not want to take a closer look at which part of the activity the agent is being considered for.

“I’m not going to comment on what this is about. When an agent is considered, it is the supervisor’s concern about an activity that requires such a supervision tool, ”says Forsström.

Elon Chairman of the Board Antti Aho said on Tuesday that the Financial Supervision Authority wants a consultation letter to report on the “actions and decision-making criteria” for Krona spring 2020. He does not want to go into more detail about what action is involved.

“We are now carefully reviewing the consultation letter and will discuss the matter in more detail later,” formulates Chairman Aho.

Elon managing director Satu Huber said on Tuesday that he did not know what the agent Fiva was considering would do.

“I don’t know,” Huber says.

Huber says he did hear the word agent.

“But I don’t know what that means in that context,” he says.

According to Huber, it is only a matter of discretion regarding the agent.

“They [Fiva] have sent us a letter of consultation relating to the exceptional economic crisis in 2020 and the situation at that time. We will review it and prepare a response by the deadline, ”says Huber.

He says Elo’s solvency is now in order.

Then why do they want an agent if solvency is okay?

“It’s once again Fiva’s job to answer that question,” Huber says.

Life said in a press release on Tuesday morning that Elo’s board and management will review the consultation letter and respond to it by the October 30, 2020 deadline.

“In his reply, Elo will also comment on Fiva’s consideration in his consultation letter about a possible agent to be appointed for Elo,” Elo says in a statement.

Elo emphasizes that the company meets the solvency requirements set for employment pension insurance companies.

“After falling below the one-day solvency limit in the spring, the company’s solvency has risen significantly and clearly meets the requirements,” the company emphasizes.