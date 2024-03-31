As you feel a Monday in the morning at arrive to you office either job?, says the saying on “Mondays not even the chickens lay”, and it could be somewhat right given the physical load and the emotional stress and mental that each person registers depending on the work they do in their health center. job either work activity.

Many times we walk with “low battery” or as soon as we get to Friday, by the weekend, studies from different institutions that measure the labor productivity have revealed that half of the workers in the country they feel low energy to work on a daily basis.

The work overloadthe lack of balance between the load of activities and personal life, in addition to a bad nutritionare some of the factors that sometimes exhaust people's workforce.

The feeding is the basis for a good work performanceSometimes we don't take much importance to our body and we get upset and demand more from ourselves than we can.

We don't eat well and we don't sleep enough and little by little our health deteriorates and we do not perform as we should at work.

A poor diet reduces productivity by up to 20 percent, eating correctly and leading a stress-free life prevents diseases that cause absenteeism, helps with productivity, efficiency and concentration to carry out daily tasks.

This depletion in people's health occurs in an environment in which six out of ten claim to suffer from work stress.

The phenomenon of work fatigue is framed in an environment in which the worker sometimes has no personal life, his employer does not even give him time to breathe.

The excessive work activity that we live in these times impacts the personal life of the worker which is affecting their health, there is an invasion of private life, sometimes there are no schedules for people, they start their work activities very early from home , they follow him in his offices and finish them right there, at home, very late.

Fortunately in Mexico since 2021 the Federal Labor Law recognizes as a right the digital disconnection that came into force in the teleworking reform.

The pandemic of Covid-19 In 2020 and health isolation imposed new rules of coexistence and in the workplace, millions of people went from working in their offices to doing so from their homes.

Remote employment took over the work environment, and with it the digital era replaced physical presence in the offices, but this favored situations of abuse and stress in workers due to the large number of hours they remained connected.

Given the complaints about this phenomenon, teleworking was legislated in our country, which approved the right to digital disconnection.

Digital disconnection has to do with the right that every worker has to disconnect from work once they have completed their work day.

The reform to article 330, section VI of the Federal Labor Law establishes that “employers have the special obligation to respect the right to disconnection of workers in the teleworking modality at the end of their working day.”

This means that workers are not required to answer calls, messages, emails and work orders after work hours, nor should bosses contact their collaborators after finishing their work.

Mental and physical health is essential for the person who works in a company, it is required that the prevention instruments and health surveillance standards at work be complied with, we have time to do it.

