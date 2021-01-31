Friday, January 29, the Douai Court of Appeal sentenced the judicial agent of the State who represented the Charbonnages de France, now missing, to compensate up to 10,000 euros each of the 726 former miners of the Houillères du Bassin de Lorraine involved in the proceedings. They demanded recognition of the prejudice of anxiety for having been exposed to numerous carcinogenic products (mineral dust, coal, silica, benzene, solvents, toxic gases, asbestos, etc.) throughout their career. A victory that is particularly expected after the decision of the Court of Cassation in September 2019 considering that the prejudice of anxiety should apply beyond exposure to asbestos. The CFDT, which has been defending these former minors in court with the help of the Teissonnière cabinet since 2013, welcomed “Of this happy ending” in a press release Friday. L. N.