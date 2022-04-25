Occupational health Construction workers were most affected by occupational diseases – “Vibration has been an underdiagnosed disease”

According to the National Institute of Occupational Health, almost half of all occupational diseases are caused by exposure to chemicals.

Construction In 2018, employees were diagnosed with the most occupational diseases in Finland, says the National Institute of Occupational Health. Slightly more than one in ten occupational diseases were diagnosed in construction workers. The next highest number of occupational diseases was found among farmers and livestock breeders, machine shop and foundry workers, and installers and repairers, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health said in a press release.

In 2018, a total of about a thousand cases of occupational diseases were confirmed in Finland. More than two out of three cases were reported in working-age Finns.

The total number of reported cases of occupational diseases decreased by more than ten per cent compared to the previous year. The number of cases is based on data from the Register of Occupational Diseases maintained by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health.

The most common occupational diseases of working age in 2018 were noise injury, allergic contact dermatitis, irritant contact dermatitis, occupational asthma and asbestos plaque disease. Exposure to chemicals caused almost half of all occupational diseases.

“Epoxy compounds currently cause the most cases of occupational allergic contact dermatitis,” Maria Pesonen The Department of Occupational Health says in a press release.

“When using epoxy-based products, such as epoxy paints, adhesives and coatings,” it is important to protect yourself from skin contact with the chemical.

Institute of Occupational Health according to construction workers, in addition to chemicals, are exposed to noise and hand-arm vibration in their work. Various stress diseases are also reported in the art.

In 2018, more vibration disease was diagnosed than before. The disease manifests as intermittent white fingering, in addition to which symptoms may include numbness and clumsiness of the hands.

According to the National Institute of Occupational Health, a total of 34 cases of vibration were confirmed in 2018, of which more than four out of five were diagnosed in men. The highest number of cases occurred in building construction. According to the National Institute of Occupational Health, occupational vibration disease affects construction workers, workshop and foundry workers, and installers and repairers in particular. However, electricians are not included in this group, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health explains.

“Vibration disease has been an underdiagnosed disease that is now being suspected and examined more sensitively in occupational health care,” the chief physician Kirsi Koskela The Department of Occupational Health says in a press release.

“Hand-arm vibration is caused by many common tools, such as a drill, an angle grinder, and a bolt gun.

Department of Occupational Health recalls that doctors have a legal obligation to report both suspected and confirmed occupational diseases to the Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI). Despite this, three of the five confirmed cases go unreported, the release said.

“It is important that the regional government agency receives information about all occupational diseases and suspected occupational diseases. It is a key occupational health and safety tool that enables AVI to target its occupational health and safety inspections, ”Koskela says in a press release.

Information on occupational diseases is usually updated in the Register of Occupational Diseases with a delay of about a year, Koskela tells STT. However, he said a quality problem had been identified in the data on occupational diseases confirmed after 2016, which had to be corrected. Therefore, the data for 2018 were only released now.

“The intention was to publish the information earlier, but when the problem was identified, we did not want to publish incorrect information,” says Koskela.

“We have the material for 2019 ready, and the idea is to publish it in the autumn. The data for 2020 is the best time to process. ”

According to Koskela, due to a data quality problem, the data on occupational diseases in 2016 and 2017 have also been corrected retrospectively.