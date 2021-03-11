Alerting against the bill reforming occupational health and safety services, the ATMP collective, which brings together unionized and non-unionized employees of the Carsat / CGSS / Cramif and INRS prevention services, denounces to parliamentarians a “Disempowerment of employers”. “This orientation is a historic regression in the field of occupational risk prevention, the legal basis of which would be deeply questioned”, point to the signatories of the text sent to Humanity. “Subject to responding to a protocol, the employer would be virtually relieved of its obligations vis-à-vis the health of its employees. The action of the prevention services of Social Security in Carsat / CGSS / Cramif would, in fact, be delegitimized ”, regrets the collective. It urges, in particular, parliamentarians to reconsider this orientation, but also to re-establish ad hoc staff representative bodies, like the CHSCT, to extend to employees of VSEs / SMEs all rights in terms of health / safety at work (right to alert, DGI, etc.), and to strengthen the resources of prevention services. The ATMP collective has a Facebook page “Collectif Preventionatmp” and a twitter account @AtmpCollectif. L. N.