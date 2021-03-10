In May 2020, addressing intermittents, Emmanuel Macron quoted Simon Leys: “Real idealists are great pragmatists. Simon Leys had this formula: “When Robinson leaves, he doesn’t leave with big ideas of poetry or story. He goes into the hold to find what will allow him to survive. Cheese. Ham”. “ We met the filmmaker Ariane Doublet in front of the Odeon. Two days earlier, she had brought cheese and ham to the occupants. But his gesture, like that of all those who come to express their solidarity every day, at 2 p.m., on the forecourt of the theater, is not only pragmatic but also poetic, political, no offense to our dear President of the Republic.

“A health crisis that masks a social crisis”

The Odeon has been occupied for six days, and people are talking about protesting. The culture sector, but also that of events, catering, speakers, temporary workers, seasonal workers, aviation, has been at a standstill for a year. A screed of lead has fallen on the country leaving tens of thousands of workers who can no longer work and create. The British Airways flight attendants were there, in uniform, pulling their small briefcase, as when we passed them in the now deserted airports, students of the Fine Arts too.

A spokesperson for Opre (Organization of catering staff in events) recalls that there are thousands of people working in everything related to events, including during major ministerial raids, as extras , and denounces “A health crisis that masks a social crisis”. They have nothing, no help, no partial unemployment, no white year, and refuse to be “Qualified by the government as ‘holes in the rack'”. Several Manpower temporary workers are there. But still artists, press officers …

“We are reinventing an essential public service”

Inside, life is organized. Daily general assemblies. Denis Gravouil, leader of the CGT spectacle, has drawn features but morale is high. “We are living an extraordinary time. This movement begins to stain oil. “ He hands me the statement of the day written at the morning GA: “Together, we are reinventing an essential public service. This fight goes beyond the demands of culture because we demand work and social protection for all. To continue this momentum that carries us, let’s pool our experiences and our tools. Let us occupy our workplaces to organize ourselves. Let us occupy places of culture to converge. “

“Our demands have been on the table for months”

For Denis Gravouil, the mobilization must not weaken. The stakes are high and the deafening silence of the rue de Valois as de Matignon tires more than one. “Our demands have been on the table for months. We continue to ask for support measures for all those who cannot work, the intermittents of the spectacle, but also the authors and all the intermittents of employment. We ask for the reopening of the premises, and the accompanying measures for the recovery because it will not be done with a simple snap of the fingers, we should seize the opportunity, in front of the traffic jams, to think about phase three of decentralization. “ The issue of social rights, in particular maternity leave, is a blind spot that the union denounces relentlessly: “What is the government waiting for to allow women who do not have their hours to benefit from them? “ he is indignant.

“We thought we would stay two, three days, but now it’s gone to last”, he adds. Outside, a frenzied fanfare makes the crowd swing. A young man launches a poem from the terrace of the Odeon as one throws a poem into the sea. Another, below, reads the drunken Boat, by Rimbaud. Ham, cheese… and poetry.