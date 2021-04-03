Hundreds of people walk along the Barceloneta promenade in Barcelona this Saturday. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

The incidence of the coronavirus in Spain has dropped slightly this Saturday, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It has reported a rate of 151 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, three less than on Thursday, the last day that official data was published. This figure is difficult to interpret, since on public holidays there is always an under-notification that artificially lowers the statistics. The number of people hospitalized for covid and occupation in ICUs, however, has risen.

We will have to wait at least until Monday for the figures reported during Holy Week to be fully received and added to the reports. And it will still take more than a week to see if the increase in mobility during these holidays has led to an acceleration in the growth of the epidemic, which began to rebound on March 17 in what would be the fourth wave in Spain. Despite this slight and probably artificial drop, the incidence remains at “high risk” levels, according to the Health traffic light.

The hospital occupancy of covid patients, which has not yet shown a sustained growth in this wave, since it usually manifests itself a few weeks after the increase in cases, reaches 6.8% according to the data of this Saturday, four tenths more than last Thursday. The upturn is somewhat greater in ICUs: 19.1% of their beds are occupied by covid patients, five tenths more than in the last report. To obtain this percentage, Health counts all the beds that can be enabled for intensive care, not only the structural ones.

Madrid, Catalonia and La Rioja are the three communities with the highest healthcare pressure. In them, the percentage of occupancy in ICUs stands at 35%, which is a “very high” risk, according to Health thresholds. Balearic Islands, Murcia and Galicia are below 10%.

In terms of incidence, Navarra, Madrid and the Basque Country are the only three that are at the highest risk level, with 267 and 258 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, respectively. The Balearic Islands, Galicia, Murcia and the Valencian Community are below 100.

Health has also published vaccination data today. The percentage of people over 80 years of age with at least one dose now rises to 77% and 44% have received the full regimen. Not counting the million doses that the autonomous communities are receiving this Saturday, 88.2% of those delivered have been injected.