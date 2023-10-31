admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/31/2023 – 0:16

Occupancy for housing in areas known to be susceptible to floods, landslides, droughts, droughts and other climate disasters increased 2.8 times in the period from 1985 to 2022, the year in which 123 thousand hectares of risk areas in the country became occupied.

The data, released this Tuesday (31), comes from a survey by MapBiomas, a collaborative network formed by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), universities and technology companies.

The growth in the occupation of risk territories was proportionally greater in favela areas, where this increase was 3.4 times in the period from 1985 to 2022. According to the survey, in 2022, 3% of the total urban area was in regions risk, considering a national average. In favelas, this percentage reached 18%.

Among the risk situations assessed are the bottoms of valleys, that is, areas that are a maximum of three meters vertically away from the nearest river. MapBiomas identified 425 thousand hectares of urban areas in this situation, but which are not yet officially recognized as risk areas. Two-thirds (68%) of this occupation occurred in the last 38 years. According to the survey, occupancy very close to beds quadrupled from 1985 to 2022.

“The data shows a worrying situation, where precarious occupations and those with greater vulnerability to extreme events have grown rapidly. While urban areas in Brazil have tripled since 1985, occupation very close to riverbeds has quadrupled and occupation in areas of high slope has increased fivefold in the same period of time”, highlights one of MapBiomas’ Urbanized Areas mapping coordinators, Julio Pedrassoli.

Steep areas

The survey also assessed compliance with law 6766 of 1979, which prohibits occupation and subdivisions on land with a slope greater than 30%, susceptible to landslides. According to the document, 98.8% of the occupied areas comply with the legislation. However, the occupancy of prohibited areas has increased 5.2 times since 1985.