Used cars are becoming more and more expensive, which means that the gap between the asking price and the buyer’s budget is growing explosively.

Everything becomes more expensive. Inflation has skyrocketed over the past year. New cars are also increasing in price. You can no longer buy a new car for less than 15 to 16 mille. So the demand for second-hand cars is growing.

Car platforms Gas Pedal and Autotrack conducted research into the average price sought by buyers and the average price asked by sellers. It turns out that the gap between budget and average price in January was 28.2 percent. In June 2022, that was still 12.9 percent.

Used cars more expensive

Over the past six months, the average asking price has risen from 21,739 euros in June to 24,332 euros now. The budget that consumers had to spend, on the other hand, fell from 19,269 euros in June 2022 to 18,974 euros now. The difference was therefore 2,470 euros and has now risen to 5,358 euros.

Well, for that difference you already have a nice used car if you ask me, but we see that partly due to delivery problems and a lively import trade, the young used car is also gaining ground.

Diesel is the devil

If the sites do dive into the data, also some other figures. Diesel is the devil and in January 2023 there were 40 percent fewer searches for a diesel car than last June.

The electric car is becoming more popular, perhaps also due to the purchase subsidy for electric cars for private individuals. People searched 5.6 percent more often for a second-hand car with a plug. Hybrids have also become more popular, which are currently 16.85 percent higher than last June.

The search for petrol powered cars is reasonably stable. They were hardly sought after at 1.45 percent.

Vending machine

The used car with an automatic gearbox is increasingly popular. Last month, only 19.7 percent of potential car buyers were looking for a car with a manual transmission. In January 2022, this was still 23.2 percent.

The popularity of the station wagon is also waning, but it is still the most popular among Dutch used car buyers. About 27 percent of the searches consisted of station wagons. Perhaps the car manufacturers should take this into their heads, because fewer and fewer stations are being built in the range of the brands and more and more SUVs.

The latter is the second most searched body style in terms of popularity with 14.7 percent of searches on the station wagon and hatchback. Although real off-road vehicles are also included in the SUV category for convenience.

That car

In terms of colour, black (is not a colour) is the most popular with 27.8 percent. A shocking 76.8 percent of searches account for black, white, gray, blue, and silver. But about 23 percent of the Dutch are looking for some color in their car life.

Nice to know: the Peugeot 208 was the best-selling new car in 2022, but online searches for the 208 were only 0.7 percent. No fewer than 23 models were searched for more. By far the most sought-after car remains the Volkswagen Golf and number two is the Volkswagen Polo.

For the sake of completeness, and because it’s fun, here’s the top 10 of the most sought after (and therefore increasingly expensive) used cars:

Volkswagen Golf Volkswagen Polo BMW 3 Series Audi A3 Ford Focus Mercedes-Benz C-Class BMW 5 Series Audi A4 Ford Fiesta BMW 1 Series

