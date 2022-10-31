Occasionally Expedition Robinson also a bit of absurdism, especially for visual thinkers. Just think: after the amalgamation dinner, there was a war in Niels Oosthoek’s intestinal tract: “We went into the water three times because of diarrhea.” Thijs Boermans had vomited and at night en passant – ,,I thought I was dreaming” – urinated against Niek Roozen. Meanwhile Mike Weerts played the lead role in a hilarious play with… himself. But, all’s well that ends well, the whole group sang for Niels, who had his birthday and, yes, got a piece of nut cake from Dennis Wilt, who had smuggled it along. Oh yes, Niels smelled it for a while. No idea if he went into the water again three times that night…

Vincent Vianen would have stood the longest between the bulkheads – at least he said, and I believe him too -, but when April Darby asked him – “Just give me this one” – to let her win, he immediately climbed down . A handy move. He killed all sorts of birds with one stone: he immediately got the favor of April, who took him to the B&B of Winners Island, but he did something smart, because Vincent switched voices – he didn’t vote for Niek but for Chatilla. In doing so, he joined the ‘larger’ group and there is less chance that they will vote him out. See also Fifteen hundred seekers on the Schiphol job market come for the permanent contract

It is clearly not Chatilla van Grinsven’s week. The former basketball player has been working on missions in two TV programs at the same time in recent weeks. In The time of our lives (PowNed) she tried – together with Rutger Castricum – to beat professional cyclists in Australia with a faster time than at the last World Cup. Due to the help of a motorcycle attendant, she had a terrible crash at the very moment. Three days later she had to leave the ‘main island’ in with seven votes against Expedition Robinson. That was not a surprise. It has been the case with this survival program for years: anyone who manifests himself too emphatically and who is involved in the game too quickly will arouse resistance.

