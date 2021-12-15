The hand-to-hand fight between Max Verstappen – new world champion – e Lewis Hamilton has strongly turned the spotlight on Formula 1, as can be seen from the analysis of Google Trends (ie research interests) which testify to how much the information on the category consulted by users has recorded a sensational peak just in conjunction with the season just ended. This trend is replicated both at a world and national level, where last Sunday F1 has – for example – fully occupied the trending topics (the so-called trend topic) on Twitter.

This great interest has meant that there have been many new spectators of the latest grand prix, and in particular of the final battle in Abu Dhabi. Clearly we are talking about a user occasional and not regular, maybe not even passionate but curious. It is therefore legitimate to ask what they understood of what they saw on the track, whether or not they deeply grasped the particular dynamics that led to the victory – deserved, as much as Hamilton’s – of Max Verstappen would have been. To get a picture on this issue, you can take for example the article that appeared on Corriere.it signed by Aldo Grasso, well-known television critic, who in his piece makes it clear from the beginning that he is not “motor lover“. The journalist tells what happened to Yas Marina as follows: “The world championship won by Verstappen was born from an accident that allowed the Dutch driver to take advantage of the Safety Car with 4 laps to go […]. This ‘sinister’ only confirms a theory: the F1 show is often deadly boring and it is unthinkable that a world championship will be won because in the queue a car crashes into the wall. […] If Marc Gené fails to settle for the decision of the judges (Hamilton’s cut of the first lap, ed), let alone from home: it is legitimate to think that the commissioners are playing dice in taking their measures“. It’s still: “Races border on monotony, they depend on brain-bending decisions: increasingly abstruse qualifications, unpredictable race judges, the skill of the drivers overtaken by technology. F1 has to be completely reinvented, otherwise the precious television tricks to narrate it are completely useless “. Conclusion: “It’s bad to say, but F1 is only interesting when it becomes a bumper car”.

Another prestigious firm that wanted to comment on what was seen in Abu Dhabi is Fabio Caressa, historical football journalist from Sky, which from its own channel YouTube wanted to give his vision on Verstappen’s success: “As a commentator I was very excited to hear my friend Vanzini in that extraordinary lap during the commentary, when he said: ‘We will never forget this’. And I believe it is so, we will never forget how this world championship ended. Beyond the controversies and appeals, I speak only of the race, also because I am not an expert in expressing myself on other things. The race was fantastic and leaves some things behind: Hamilton’s great sportsmanship […], Verstappen’s decision, the calculation of the probabilities and not the luck on the tire change before the last lap which was decisive, team play […]“. And summarizes: “There are many things to learn from these races at all levels: not giving up, courage, dedication, sportsmanship and even the intelligence of the managers ”. Caressa then specified this point: “If you remember what F1 was like a few years ago, personally it wasn’t that I had much fun, I have always followed it. And yet this has been a spectacular year also for the change of rules, waiting for the change of rules next year […]: all these things together means great professionalism and when there is great professionalism then things work perfectly and make sport a wonderful show. And maybe something we should learn with Italian football about this: professionalism, teamwork, preparation, rules. All things that have been missing from time to time and not in F1 ”.