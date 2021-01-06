Bihar Nurse Recruitment 2021: Health Department has started the process of restoration of health workers in the new year. 4102 staff nurses will be reinstated in hospitals in Bihar. Contract nurse staff will be reinstated through the state health committee operated under the Health Department. For this, online applications have been sought on the committee’s website till 6 pm on 20 January 2021. Maximum age limit for restoration is 37 years for general category, 40 years for non-reserved women, 40 years for backward class and backward class men and women, 42 years for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes men and women. Has been done.

According to the executive director of the committee, Manoj Kumar, the basis date for age, work experience and educational qualification for these posts will be 01 January 2021. Official website of State Health Society, Bihar candidates http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/ Clicking on the career link of the, will have to apply online following the detailed instructions.

In order to apply, candidates are required to pass GNM (General Nurse and Midwifery) or B.Sc Nursing or Post B.Sc Nursing Examination and also get registered in Nursing Council. After selection, they must be permanently registered with the Bihar Nursing Registration Council (BNRC). According to the information received, the staff nurse will be paid 20 thousand rupees as honorarium per month.

Details of Bihar Nurse Recruitment Vacancies:

Category ———————– Vacancy

Non Reserved ———————– 1041

Non Reserved (Female) ———————– 576

Financially Weak ———————– 290

Financially Weak (Female) 118

Extremely backward class ———————– 474

Extreme Backward Class (Female) ———————– 274

SC ———————– 426

Scheduled Caste (Female) ———————– 239

Backward Classes ———————– 331

Backward Class (Female) ———————– 156

ST ———————– 53

Scheduled Tribe (Female) ———————– 01

WBC ———————– 123