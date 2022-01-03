A goal from the former AC Milan player decides the Andalusian derby: now the team is 5 points behind the Blancos
Sevilla win 1-0 in Cadiz and keep La Liga open, moving five points behind leaders Real Madrid with one game less. The goal scored by the former AC Milan player Lucas Ocampos was decisive in the second half, who resolved a prolonged action using an intelligent touch from Rakitic. The game, which had been quite stuck up to that moment, was lit up. Lopetegui’s team has nearly doubled several times (goal canceled again in Ocampos), risking only in a couple of scrums and on a header by Sobrino.
SUPER VILLARREAL
In the other two games scheduled, everything was easy for Villarreal (rival of Juve in the Champions League round of 16) against rear end Levante, spread by braces from Trigueros and the sparkling Gerard Moreno after Dia’s initial seal. Three points in comeback also for Athletic Bilbao, who pass 3-1 on the Osasuna field thanks to Sancet’s hat-trick.
January 3, 2022 (change January 3, 2022 | 23:23)
