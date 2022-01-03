Sevilla win 1-0 in Cadiz and keep La Liga open, moving five points behind leaders Real Madrid with one game less. The goal scored by the former AC Milan player Lucas Ocampos was decisive in the second half, who resolved a prolonged action using an intelligent touch from Rakitic. The game, which had been quite stuck up to that moment, was lit up. Lopetegui’s team has nearly doubled several times (goal canceled again in Ocampos), risking only in a couple of scrums and on a header by Sobrino.