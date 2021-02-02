There was no surprise and Sevilla became the first Copa del Rey semifinalist by beating a worthy Almería who could not repeat the feat of 2011, when he progressed until in the penultimate round he was knocked out by Barcelona. Julen Lopetegui’s team is still very much alive in all competitions with that recognizable style of touch, pause and control and a magnificent squad. Again, as it happened against Leganés in the round of 32, a goal from Ocampos made the difference.

Interesting premiere of the Argentine Papu Gómez, sounded reinforcement of Sevilla in the recently concluded winter market. Lopetegui placed the former Atalanta on the left wing, where he offered himself and left details of his undoubted class. It did not take long for him to come more to the center and delay his demarcation to get more into play. He also acted on the right, showing his versatility. It was changed at game time, still 0-0. It is early to draw big conclusions, but it can come in handy for Sevilla, who from Banega misses a specialist player in the last pass and set pieces.

Without generating great chances, Sevilla already dominated an Almería with many substitutes in the first act because their great challenge is promotion. Not taking the initiative is a problem for the rojiblancos led by the Portuguese José Gomes because they are the team with the most possession in Segunda.

Almeria Fernando, Buñuel, De la Hoz, Chumi, Akieme, Petrovic (Cuenca, min. 90), Robertone (Joao Carvalho, Ramazani, Villalba (Samú, min. 76), Lazo (Sadiq, min. 68) and Villar (Corpas, min. 68). one

Seville Bono, Aleix Vidal, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik, Fernando, Gudelj (Munir, min. 46), Rakitic, Ocampos (Jordán, min. 80), De Jong (En-Nesyri, min. 60) and Papu Gómez (Suso , min. 60). goal: 0-1: min. 67, Ocampos. referee: Estrada Fernández (Catalan Committee): Yellow for Corpas, Chumi and Lopetegui. incidents: Quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey played at the Juegos Mediterráneos stadium behind closed doors.

In front of the patience of the Sevillians, more electric game of the Almeria when going out to the counter attack. They found it difficult to connect with their forwards, but Ramazani threatened after a long ball and a serious error by Bono when he kicked out of his area. Already very forced, the Belgian shot deflected to empty goal.

Sevilla accelerated after the restart, already starting with Munir in place of Gudelj. Koundé finished off the crossbar after a corner kick taken by Papu shortly before the fatigued Argentine left his post to Suso, author of the decisive assist. The top scorer En Nesyri for De Jong also entered. Lopetegui considered that Almería was already ripe, ready to eat it.

Right away, the result of a strategic action, Ocampos scored his first header goal of this season. He did it just when José Gomes was going to introduce Corpas and Sadiq, his best players in LaLiga Smartbank. Very powerful the stride of the Nigerian forward, which already sounds for Monchi’s Sevilla, but insufficient to force the extension.