He Seville During the last winter transfer market, he got rid of several of those who had been the team’s references in recent times. Two of the most relevant footballers who left the entity were Lucas Ocampos and Oliver Torres. They both headed towards the Rayados de Monterrey to their 30 years and now they are also considered references in the Mexican team as witnessed by their outstanding performances in the duel that last morning they played as the quarterfinals of the Liga MX.

Rayados de Monterrey faced Cougars in the second leg of the aforementioned tie and managed to win by 3-5 his rival after having also managed to win the first leg (1-0). Both Lucas Ocampos and Óliver Torres were protagonists with their goals.

The Argentine, who came to dispute 208 matches as a Sevilla player scoring 44 goals, he made the momentary 1-2 with a very powerful shot that the Pumas goalkeeper could not repel. The one from Quilmes thus converts his second goal as a Rayados player.

Óliver Torres, who wore the Sevilla shirt in 201 duels and scored eleven goals, closed the win and Rayados’ pass making the final 3-5 by taking advantage of the injury time. after a counterattack a rude error by the rival goalkeeper. This was his debut scorer with the Mexican team.









Rayados de Monterrey, a club in which the former Sevilla player also plays Tecatito Corona (who did not have minutes), will now face the Atlético San Luis in the semifinals of the tournament.