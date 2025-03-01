After twelve years without any public image of Ocalan Abdulaon Thursday the Turkish authorities allowed the dissemination of a photograph of the leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). A thin ocalan and populated mustache and gray … A table sitting with leaders of the Kurdo Dem party. The reason? The founder of the PKK, locked in a maximum security prison since 1999, wrote a letter of a page and a half to request the end of the armed struggle and the dissolution of the group. The letter read it to the cameras the former deputy Ahmet Türk And, for the first time, all the Turkey channels issued a long message in Kurdo, the second language of the country, without dubbing or subtitles.

At 75, the last 25 enclosed and incommunicado, Ocalan has been moderating his speech and past fighting an independent state for the Kurdish minority of Turkey to be content to achieve greater rights for the Kurds within the country.

About thirty million kurds live divided into four of the strongest states in the Middle East in a territory as large as the Iberian Peninsula. This “invisible people”, as defined Manuel Martorell In his book “Kurdistan, trip to the forbidden country”, he has in common language, traditions and from 1949 to Ocalan Abdula. Born in Omerli, a Kurdish village of the Turkish southeast province of Sanliurfa, the founder PKK is known as ‘Apok’ (uncle) and is so worshiped between the Kurds of Turkey and Syria, as respected by those of Iran and Iraq. His fight has served as inspiration for resistance movements against the authorities of Damascus, Tehran or Baghdad.

Son of a Turkish mother and father Kurdo, was a brilliant student who became an activist when he went to University in Ankara to study political sciences and had contact with communist organizations. The PKK was born as a Marxist inspiration group in the late seventies in Diyarbakir and in 1984 hugged the armed struggle. From that year until 1999 he starred in the bloodiest moments of a conflict that, after four decades, leaves more than 40,000 dead, according to the figures offered by Türkiye.

“We are not in favor of violence to solve problems,” he said in 1988 in his first interview with Turkish journalists. But it was necessary, he said, “to prevent our national identity from being completely destroyed.” Lebanon, where the guerrilla training field was established, and especially Syria became their refuge to escape from the Turkish security forces. From Syrian territory he consolidated a party with a vocation to unite the Kurds of Türkiye, Iran, Syria and Iraq to form the ‘Great Kurdistan’, trained militiamen and organized operations and attacks.

In 1998, Ankara threatened to attack Syria if the Damascus authorities did not give her ‘APO’ and was forced to seek asylum abroad. He went through Greece, Russia and Italy, but found no support and, finally, the Turkish special forces, with support from Mossad and the CIA, captured him in Kenya in February 1999 and took him back to Turkey to lock him on the island of Imrali. His capture caused mass manifestations and in some of them PKK supporters came to immolate themselves, which showed the huge cult of the personality he had achieved within the party.

Ocalan was condemned to die in the gallows “for betrayal”, but his sentence was switched by life imprisonment in 2002 because he was fortunate that Ankara abolished capital punishment in his attempt to enter the European Union. Since then he remains isolated on an island in the Marmara Sea, south of Istanbul, from which he broadcasts communications when Türkiye authorizes it.

The ‘Apo’ factor

After his arrest there were doubts at the beginning about his ability to continue leading the resistance, but over the years his capacity and charisma was even being imprisoned. His face is the banner that presides over all the protests and his name is the scream of nationalist war Kurdish. His photograph is omnipresent in the Kurdish mobilizations. There appears a vigorous ‘APA’, a military dressed and with a closed black mustache with the red star of the background pkk flag. His figure goes much further than that of a political and military leader and is idolized among the Kurdish nationalists.

The call to the dissolution of the PKK tests its ability to influence in the commanders of the group’s factions 25 years after their arrest. Türkiye plays the letter of ‘Apo’ to deactivate his great enemy of the last decades. The “Children’s murderer” and “public enemy number one”, according to the nicknames of the Turkish press, becomes the most important weapon to deactivate the PKK.