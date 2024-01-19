All generations of this century or the last have created their own youth slang, although in this case more influenced by English mixed with the Spanish of the Latin songs that dominate the musical scene.

Friday, January 19, 2024



Updated 01/20/2024 00:17h.





One of those images recorded in the demonstrations against the Government for the Amnesty Law had a lot of impact where a young man accused the Police of attacking them “for 'putadefender' to Spain”. This is one of the kids' favorite formulas,…