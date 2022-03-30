Mazatlan Sinaloa.- For the crime of qualified injuries committed with advantage against a minor with proof of identity, was linked to process, Israel “L”at the initial hearing of Criminal Case 62/2022.

Through the Common Processing Agency of this State Attorney General’s Office, southern region, an investigation folder was initiated for the constitutive acts of this crime that occurred on February 25, in the Azteca neighborhood of Mazatlán where the accused, when passing through the business where the victim was, he went at her with a knife, managing to injure her in the chest.

Seeing that many people approached the place, Israel “L”, chose to flee, leaving the minor injured.

On February 27, the investigation folder initiated for this crime was prosecuted, leading to an Initial hearing on February 28, where he was charged and linked to the process, with a precautionary measure of preventive detention and five months to close the investigation.