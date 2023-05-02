“Still too often, health professionals discourage physical activity in pregnancy. Underlying social and cultural prejudices, fears related to incomplete knowledge, more often hidden behind a ‘precautionary’ and ‘scrupulous’ attitude aimed at preserving the health of mother and baby”. Domenico Oliva affirms, obstetrician and accredited ‘Maternal personal trainer’ (sports instructor specifically competent for women, from conception to menopause), who with Consulcesi has decided to create the training course dedicated to health professionals ‘Conscious fitness in pregnancy and post-partum ‘.

cs Oliva explains, “if on the one hand many of the benefits related to physical activity in the gestational phase are now known, for the mother and for the child, it is equally true that it is not possible to identify a valid protocol for all women. From a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, to a decrease in the probability of caesarean delivery, up to significantly improving control of high blood pressure, anxiety and depression for pregnant women”. These are the advantages, but “it is fundamental – remarks the expert – develop targeted training that takes into account the characteristics of the single subject”, as well as contraindications to exercise independent of pregnancy (such as cardiovascular disease, asthma, bone or joint problems), and other specific medical and obstetric problems gestational period Among the latter: persistent bleeding, placenta previa, pre-eclampsia, pregnancy-induced hypertension, indicators of increased risk of preterm delivery (multiple pregnancy, rupture of membranes, premature contractions or shortening of the cervical length).

“In the absence of medical or obstetric contraindications, the pregnant woman should be encouraged to proceed with regular aerobic and strengthening exercises during pregnancy, through a gradual and monitored introduction”, adds Oliva who in the course deepens the exercises in the light of the most recent guidelines and scientific evidence. “Every mother is unique – she specifies – as is her pregnancy and post-partum. It is no coincidence that these moments are defined as physiological, as they are characterized by extreme variability in which there are significant differences between one subject and another”. In this context – reports a note – the course intends to promote a series of good practices, offering valid references, without however limiting itself to a notional vision, but developing an ‘educational’ approach which guides the professional in identifying the motor activity most suitable and effective for the individual subject.