These are treatments to be avoided during labor and delivery to make the birth process less traumatic for mother and newborn. Indications for the enhancement of women’s choices

A real solidarity campaign has started on social networks towards the mother of the newborn who died at the Pertini hospital in Rome. Among the various life stories we speak more and more frequently of «

obstetric violence

». But what exactly does this mean?

Practices to avoid In 1985, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) published recommendations on the birth path. In particular, gods were indicated treatments to avoid during labor and deliveryexcept for different medical needs, to ensure a birth path less traumatic to the mother and her baby. Among the maneuvers mentioned are: the rupture of the membranes, the imposition of a specific position for labor, the episiotomy (cutting of the perineum), the anticipated cutting of the umbilical cord, the thrusts on the belly at the level of the bottom of the uterus (Kristreller maneuver), mother-child separation after childbirth and more. «When we talk about" obstetric violence ", however, the theme is broader – he explains to Health Courier Gabriella Pacini, midwife and president of the association Freedom for Birth — and affects all areas of devaluation e mortification of women's skills and abilities. Too often, women are considered as fragile, emotional, as people unable to manage complex and delicate situations such as childbirth and the puerperium. Women need support, to be informed, to be listened to and understood. By "obstetric violence" we mean all those forms of physical and verbal violence, which also pass from lack of support and listening that women receive during their sexual life.

Decide after being informed Indeed, the term "obstetrical violence" does not refer only to pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding, but also to everything that goes against the freedom of women to to decide for itself. «It is "obstetrical violence" when there is a refusal by doctors to perform a safe abortion, if effective contraception is denied if requested. Even a woman who is in obvious difficulty and is left alone to face a birth, suffers "obstetric violence" – continues Pacini -. The theme should not be linked to medicalization itself but to how it is used. The epidural, for example, can be a great help for a woman who wants it or it can be a control tool when it is almost imposed, "strongly recommended", going against the will of the woman. Except for medical impositions necessary for health reasons, a woman must be free to choose and find in front of her those who tell her about the various possibilities and support her in choosing her. It is not we doctors or obstetricians who have to decide on the woman's body: this is the wrong approach, this is an act of "obstetric violence". Unfortunately there are still too many misconceptions about women's skills, especially pregnant women who are seen as people not fully aware and rational because of hormones» concludes Pacini.