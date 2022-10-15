From the start of the 2022 championship to the Japanese Grand Prix, the fifth last round of the world championship, the results achieved by Daniel Ricciardo were bankruptcy: the Australian of the McLarendespite having just returned from the victory at Monza in 2021, he has almost always done worse than his teammate Lando Norris, finishing in the points only on five occasions and finishing several qualifying sessions even in Q1. These findings have prompted the English team to no longer confirm Ricciardo for 2023, calling the young Oscar Piastri to replace the 33-year-old.

The Australian, despite having admitted all his responsibilities, nevertheless pointed out some of the gods Technical Problems emerged from the MCL36 during this season, starting with the continuous discovery of imperfections that emerged from race to race: “There have been ‘endless steps’ – admitted in an interview with the-race.com – we learned something in a weekend and we took a step forward, but then there was another to take because of a new discovery. It’s like we’ve made progress since the previous weekend, but then we came to another obstacle. I thought: ‘Ok, the car has been fine-tuned, the driving style is starting to suit this car.’ But then, again, I felt like I was on the old hamster wheel ”.

In addition, Ricciardo also underlined the worsening of a problem already encountered in 2021, linked in this case to braking to better manage the rear. Contrary to Norris, the Australian was unable to tackle this puzzle with the same outcomes: “You approach a curve and, in a sense, your mind is already on the way out – has explained – it is as if you are approaching the curve in five phases, while in a sense you should approach it as if it were one. But I wait, I react, and it’s hard for me to know what I’ll get when I get on the rope. The times when I try to trust and not to overcomplicate things, I get on top and ask myself: ‘What the hell happened? Why am I here? Why is that my trajectory? ‘ Obviously we have a lot of data and I also look at Lando’s onboards. And sometimes I see what he is capable of, and I think: ‘Ok, I see it, but I can’t do it’. And I wonder: why can’t she rotate or do that? Even the race pace it was one of those where things normally balance out; if you can’t give the car your best in a qualifying lap, it should settle down in the race, yet sometimes the race pace sees me eight tenths per slowest lap. When you are not on the edge of the car, it is of greater concern to me. And even in the debriefings we hear Lando say: ‘In this race stint I felt that the car was working, it came alive’, while I I remember never having this feeling. Sometimes I think there is something wrong. It’s not normal. But obviously we couldn’t solve the problem ”.