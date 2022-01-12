The RPG adventure from the creators of Pillars of Eternity for PC and Xbox has not yet left many details.

LinkedIn profiles of industry professionals continue to provide us with information on the movements between studies of some of their veterans. This has been the case with Ryan warden, which since this month has joined Obsidian Entertainment in the position of director of production of the long-awaited Avowed.

In the update of his experience there are no more details about his performance in this new RPG presented in mid-2020 by Xbox, nor any more data that sheds light on the self-styled Obsidian version of The Elder Scrolls.

Warden worked for 11 years at BioWare in different roles, having working credits on Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3; in other words, he has a wealth of background within the RPG genre. In 2015 Warden left the Canadian firm to join Riot Games, where he has been working on League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra until now.

Beyond promising not to disappoint fans of the genre, little is known about Avowed, an epic first person RPG set in the fantastic world of Eora. In the summer, Phil Spencer assured that they would give Obsidian all the necessary time for this development, so not expected to hit stores anytime soon.

Avowed was included in our special of upcoming next-gen graphics games. Meanwhile, those who do not know the talent for this type of proposal that resides in Obsidian can read the analysis of the great Pillars of Eternity 2.

