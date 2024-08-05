It seems that Obsidian have a third game in developmentin addition to the already known Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2, according to what emerged from the art director resume reported on LinkedIn, which appears to mention an as-yet unannounced project by the team.

There is no information at the moment, only the fact that Daniel Cabuco, registered on LinkedIn as Art Director of Obsidian, has been working in that role since last July on an “unannounced title”, which therefore appears to be neither Avowed nor The Outer Worlds 2.

In fact, Obsidian has been organizing itself for some time now by dividing its staff into various internal teams, in order to carry on several projects in parallel which can take on different sizes, so it is not surprising that it can even accommodate three games at the same time.