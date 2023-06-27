There is a disease always conditioned by uncertainty, by restlessness and suspicion after making any decision. In medical jargon, they call it obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and it is characterized by a pattern of fears and unwanted thoughts (obsessions), which cause repetitive behaviors (compulsions). Rituals and repetitive acts modulate life. It is the disease of doubt: what if the gas tap has been left open? And if the door of the house is not closed properly? This distrust leads to constant checks and behaviors that can limit the day to day. The scientific community has spent years trying to figure out what causes these obsessions and compulsions in the brains of people with OCD, how and why it occurs, and although many questions remain to be resolved, some studies already indicate that part of the problem lies in a mismatch in brain connectivity. A study published this Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications elaborates on this idea and suggests that an imbalance in the levels of two neurotransmitters (glutamate and GABA) in two specific areas of the brain may be the basis of compulsive behaviors.

The study by researchers at the University of Cambridge uses sophisticated imaging techniques to measure glutamate and GABA levels in two areas of the brain linked to the development of OCD: the anterior cingulate cortex and the supplementary motor area. “Glutamate and GABA are the main excitatory and inhibitory neurotransmitters in the brain: glutamate facilitates communication between neurons, while GABA reduces or inhibits neuronal communication. In OCD, it is believed that the interaction between these neurochemicals is disrupted in certain regions of the brain and therefore causes symptoms such as compulsions and intrusive thoughts,” explains Marjan Biria, a researcher at the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge (UK). Kingdom) and author of the study.

More information

There was already previous research pointing in this direction, with trials in animal models and genetic and neurochemical studies in humans, which suggested the existence of abnormally high levels of glutamate within OCD, the authors admit in their article. But “inconsistent findings” had also been recorded, with contradictory results, when using certain imaging techniques. In their work, the Cambridge researchers used a high-power magnetic resonance spectroscopy scanner (7-Tesla, when 3-Tesla is typical) to detect the chemical composition of tissues and measure glutamate and GABA levels in those two brain areas involved in the development of OCD. “These regions are part of the larger cortico-striate-thalamus-cortical circuitry, which plays a crucial role in regulating motor and cognitive functions and decision making. Decision-making is particularly affected in OCD patients, and they therefore experience reduced trust and increased self-doubt, requiring conflict resolution. This is where the anterior cingulate cortex comes into play, as it is known to be involved in processes such as conflict tracking, error prediction, and decision-making under uncertain circumstances. The supplementary motor area communicates with the anterior cingulate, but it is also involved in the control of automatic habits, which may be the basis of compulsive behavior,” explains Biria.

In OCD there is a kind of “vicious circle” between obesesions and compulsions, explains Carles Soriano-Mas, psychologist and OCD researcher at the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (Idibell). One and the other feed each other. Those overvalued, intrusive and unwanted thoughts, such as the fear of having been infected or having an appliance turned off incorrectly, generates anxiety that is only potentially appeased with those ritualized behaviors, such as constantly washing your hands or checking that the gas is turned off. “The problem is that these behaviors never end because the obsession persists. There are people who can spend the whole day like this and it limits their life. It is the disease of doubt, ”says the specialist. The incidence is between 3% and 7% of the population — “There is a lot of underdiagnosis, that is why the range is so wide,” justifies the psychologist — and around 5% of patients are refractory to conventional treatments, such as therapy psychological and antidepressants.

After analyzing data from 31 OCD patients and 30 healthy participants, the Cambridge researchers found that imbalanced levels of glutamate relative to GABA in the supplementary motor area were associated with compulsive behavior in all participants. In addition, specifically in OCD patients, this phenomenon was also seen in the anterior cingulate cortex. “OCD participants had significantly higher glutamate levels and lower GABA levels in the anterior cingulate cortex,” the study reads.

Damage to communication between neurons

Biria points out that these imbalances in neurotransmitters can “affect the functioning and connectivity of neural circuits in the brain.” That is, the normal signaling and communication between neurons is interrupted. “For example, altered glutamate levels can affect the activation of glutamate receptors, leading to abnormal excitatory transmission. Similarly, disruptions in GABA levels can affect inhibitory signaling, which plays a critical role in maintaining a balanced neural network. Therefore, disturbances in glutamate or GABA neurotransmission can translate into neuronal hyper or hypoactivity”, agrees the researcher. This disturbance of balance is what contributes to the manifestation of OCD symptoms.

For Soriano-Mas, who has not participated in this research, the study by the Cambridge scientists “is not conceptually new, but it is technically.” “The neurobiological models of OCD are well described: there are five fronto-stria circuits that are in charge of a different behavior (the motor part, the motivational part, the cognitive part…) and we have already described how they are altered in OCD. Each of these circuits has two subcircuits, one that excites it and one that inhibits it. And for it to work well, excitation and inhibition have to be in balance. The hypothesis is that these circuits are deregulated because there is an excessive excitatory power (of glutamate) and a decrease in the inhibitory power (GABA)”, reflects the scientist, who also practices at the University of Barcelona and at the Center for Online Biomedical Research of Mental Health (Cibersam). His research also found the role of glutamatergic transmission in the development of OCD.

Soriano-Mas highlights the three pieces of evidence provided by the study: “The relationship between glutamate and GABA differs in patients with OCD, and a relationship is also observed between glutamate levels and the severity of obsessive symptoms, even in people with subclinical symptoms. [con ciertos rasgos compulsivos, pero sin diagnóstico de TOC]. In addition, they use a neuropsychological task from which a value is obtained that indicates the preference to use response strategies based on habits, inflexible and characteristic of OCD, or flexible responses, directed to objectives, observing that the use of strategies based on habits is associated in patients with OCD with glutamate levels.

Ángela Ibáñez, Head of Psychiatry at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid and member of the Spanish Society of Psychiatry, agrees that this research, in which she has not participated, is based “on more powerful neuroimaging techniques that provide a degree of of important precision. The findings, she says, shed more light on the alterations that occur in the brain: “Until now, the biological research data to measure what was happening pointed to the involvement of serotonin and dopamine [otros neurotransmisores], but this article gives us the participation of other substances, such as glutamate and GABA. The brain is a very complex organ.

new treatments

Research is advancing to reveal what happens in the brain of someone with OCD, but still “it is not a clear photo, just snapshots, and we still need to know the entire movie,” admits Ibáñez: “We see things, the tip of the iceberg. We see some disturbances that make sense to us, but the workings of the brain are so inscrutable that we still can’t know everything that’s going on. We do not know what is the sequence that sets off an alteration, what happens and what is the origin of everything”. Soriano-Mas agrees that many questions remain to be answered: “We still need to see how this deregulation ends up manifesting these symptoms and what way we have to bring order.” The discovery of new neurochemical alterations, yes, opens the door to designing and testing new treatments against OCD.

For now, the therapeutic options are limited: psychological therapy (cognitive behavioral), pharmacological treatment with serotonin reuptake inhibitors and, in the worst case, for patients refractory to all of the above, brain stimulation is used. deep, placing electrodes in certain regions to modulate brain activity. “We don’t quite know how to deal with this deregulation. Treatments that regulate glutamate transmission have been tried and have shown some effect, but not like serotonin reuptake inhibitors. The latter may not be acting on these circuits, but rather on the levels of anxiety generated by the obsession”. Ibáñez regrets that glutamatergic drugs “have been tested in few populations and with inconclusive results”, but defends that this study provides “evidence that they are a path that must be explored”.

Biria is also confident that by describing this neurochemical imbalance in the brain, the door will be opened to identify other drugs, such as new treatments that reduce the release of glutamate or psychosurgical strategies: “There is considerable evidence to suggest that the anterior cingulate may not be working correctly in the TOC. In fact, in very seriously ill patients, surgeons remove the anterior cingulate cortex. The latter is one of the few examples in which psychosurgery has been shown to have a beneficial effect. Deep brain stimulation via implanted electrodes is also designed to reduce activity in this region, a treatment again reserved for very seriously ill patients in whom psychological and pharmacological treatments have failed.”

The Cambridge researcher admits, however, that not everything ends and ends in the brain regions studied. “There are other brain regions and networks that could be relevant in the origin and development of OCD symptoms, such as the orbitofrontal cortex. However, these regions interact with the anterior cingulate, which has important outputs to the striatum, and also with some of the control structures, such as the lateral frontal cortex and the parietal cortex. Therefore, an impaired balance in the anterior cingulate cortex and supplementary motor area could potentially influence other brain networks implicated in the pathophysiology of OCD.”

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.