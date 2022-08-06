Obsession originates from the tendency to mental repetition of cognitive patterns relating to behaviors to be held in relation to specific performances required (an exam, a job interview, the meeting with a person who attracts us). This is a way to decrease the tension associated with the event and, at the same time, improve one’s reading of the surrounding world and one’s ability to provide efficient behavioral responses. This is why, for those suffering from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), even a simple contact with the handle of a public bathroom is enough to trigger a series of uncontrolled thoughts which, in this specific case, are rooted in such an irrational terror for germs that push the individual to wash their hands up to 50 times a day for fear of contamination. And the ritual of hand washing can be so elaborate that it adversely affects daily life, explains al Reader’s Digest Jeff Szymanski, director of the International OCD Foundation. In people with OCD, everything gets out of control – confirms the psychiatrist and psychotherapist Giancarlo Cerveri – and the presence of compulsions, or ritual behaviors that often have a semantic assonance with obsessions and are often a source of disability, which is frequent and more easily recognizable for those who live with the subject in question.