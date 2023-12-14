16 year old victim of stalking by her jealous boyfriend, distanced from him: her mother reported everything to the police

The Judge ordered the removal of one 16 years old by her 21 year old boyfriend, because according to her mother, who reported everything to the police, she was the victim of stalking. The girl, however, tried in every way to defend her boyfriend.

The separated woman with two other children, who lives in Marsala, recently she had been worried about the situation her daughter was experiencing. She no longer went out, she had changed friendships and he saw that the relationship he was experiencing was not healthy.

For this reason, in the days in which poor Giulia Cecchettin appeared to have disappeared with Filippo Turetta, he decided to report everything. When she went in barracks said:

My daughter is in a sick relationship, she is oppressed by the pathological jealousy of her boyfriend. He is aggressive and possessive, she forced her to isolate herself from her friends, he controls her everywhere.

He demands to have videos and photos that prove where she is, he often forces her to skip school, he even entered the electronic register. My daughter is totally brainwashed by him, she doesn't understand it, but I'm scared.

The girl, however, denied any accusation of the mother. She said that with the 21 year old, who he works as supermarket sales clerkthe relationship is healthy and that yes, they have some too normal discussionslike every couple.

16 year old victim of stalking: her mother's accusation

He broke off all his friendships and even changed the way he dressed. No more tight or low-cut dresses, just sweatshirts and loose-fitting sweaters. He doesn't even want my daughter to go out with me: 'He can do online shopping very well', he told me. He didn't even allow her to go to the cardiologist because he was a man. But above all she has become withdrawn and she no longer speaks to anyone. He often makes her cry and insults her because she has had another boyfriend in the past or because she doesn't obey him.

The Judge from what the newspaper says The Republichas arranged the electronic bracelet for both boys. For her to control her situation.

For the boy however, in addition to this device, he also arranged the no approach to the young woman for about 300 meters and also forbidden to contact her. Her mother, upon hearing Giulia Cecchettin's story and when she understood the warning signs, immediately decided to report what her daughter was experiencing.