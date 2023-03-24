Today, the lens of the astronomer Tamim Al-Tamimi, a member of the Emirates Astronomical Society, captured the phenomenon of the occultation of the luminous planet Venus behind the disk of the moon, which occurred in the UAE sky between 2:30 pm to 3:15 pm.

The Emirates Astronomical Society stated that the phenomenon of the occultation of the luminous planets behind the disk of the moon is considered one of the distinctive phenomena that astronomy amateurs look forward to, and which arouses people’s interest, as the luminous planet hides behind the moon disk for a period of no more than an hour, after which it appears at the other end of it.