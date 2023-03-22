In mid-February, a police campaign promoted by President Kaïs Saied against undocumented sub-Saharan migrants began in Tunisia, which generated a wave of violent acts against migrants. In this edition of Los Observadores we analyze cases of xenophobic violence in the economic capital of the country. The Tunisian police are often accused of intervening in the events, according to what the victims have denounced.

#Observers #Tunisia #subSaharan #migrants #denounce #xenophobia #discrimination