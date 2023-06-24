Since the month of March there are observers at the border in the customs review in Chiapas to prevent illegal shrimp from entering Mexico, announced César Abraham Cuadras López, secretary of the Sinaloa State Aquaculture Health Committee.

He commented that the objective of this is to only enter shrimp from countries with which Mexico has a treaty, for which he made a lot of emphasis that Ecuador is one with which there is no treaty.

He added that it is presumed that up to 15 or 20 containers were entering the country through that border, for which he assured, thanks to the observers, they have no longer detected that an illegal crustacean has entered, which is very favorable because it was causing it to collapse. the price in the country.

The secretary of the Sinaloa State Aquaculture Sanitation Committee said that Ecuador is a country that was illegally introducing crustaceans, which has very cheap production costs, in addition to having many subsidies, especially in fuels.

He stated that despite the fact that the observers have helped them to mitigate the situation, it continues to enter in a triangulated manner, so they are working with the National Aquaculture and Fisheries Commission (Conapesca) to see how an inspector can be enabled to verify the freezing plants or traders that could be entering illegal shrimp, whose objective is that it does not continue affecting the price of shrimp.

“We have had reports that shrimp are entering illegally through the northern border, we have received anonymous complaints, where there are certain companies that are handling it, but we are in talks so that we can go with those inspectors and verify,” he stressed.

Cuadras López highlighted that the Ecuadorian product has no comparison with the Sinaloan product, because the state’s is top quality and the other country’s is very cheap but of low quality.

For her part, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena, Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture, pointed out that the observers were a request from the aquaculture farmers.