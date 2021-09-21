After the parliamentary elections in Russia, independent election observers complained about far-reaching violations in a preliminary assessment.

Moscow – You are “forced to determine that the elections can not be recognized as really free,” said the Russian organization Golos on Tuesday. Specifically, the election observers criticized, among other things, the exclusion of numerous opposition candidates. Supporters of the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny were not allowed to vote last weekend.

In their report, the Golos observers also criticized violations in the counting of votes, which in some regions had “significantly distorted the results”. Due to restrictions imposed by the Russian authorities, for the first time since 1993, no observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had come to the Duma election.

Despite losses, the Kremlin United Russia party emerged victorious from the three-day vote. After counting all the ballots, it came to 49.8 percent. In second place came the communists with 18.9 percent. The opposition had also complained about massive manipulation – especially when it came to electronic voting. (dpa)